In the opening match of the Twenty20 International between India and England Women, the Indian team lost the match.
But Harleen Deol's spectacular catch won everyone over.
Yes, a video of Harleen Deol diving in the air to stop a possible boundary and catch the ball surfaced on social media, shared by the Twitter account of England Cricket:
A fantastic piece of fielding 👏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021
And soon went viral. From Anand Mahindra to VVS Laxman, people are hailing it as one of the best catches in cricket history:
Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021
Beaut @imharleenDeol #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ka2kRJgkNC— Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 9, 2021
“Just Amazing”…one of the best catches in Indian Cricket…!!— Riju Dutta । ঋজু দত্ত (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) July 10, 2021
A daughter has made India proud..take a bow @imharleenDeol 👏👏#HarleenDeol pic.twitter.com/2xVgbXemRS
As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021
Better than any fielding I have seen. Would rate it better than Jadeja's catch of Neil Wagner, would rate it better than Ben Stokes catch of I don't remember who, would rate it better than what Samson did on the boundary, would rate it better than Mayank's save against Pollard.— Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) July 9, 2021
We may stumble but we will never fall ❤️ #HarleenDeol https://t.co/1DspEmK3Pk— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 10, 2021
#HarleenDeol - You are THE woman. This is the #CatchOfTheDecade 🤩— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) July 10, 2021
#HarleenDeol What a catch!!! not the first time a deol has crossed the border and returned successfully #ENGWvINDW— Vishal Pandey (@VishalP45963268) July 10, 2021
Incredible catch by @imharleenDeol— Renuukaa Sinngh (@renukasinghbjp) July 10, 2021
10/10...Stunning catch !!!#HarleenDeol https://t.co/jS4I3JEfV5— Meeraj Khalid, IPS (@MeerajKhalid) July 10, 2021
What an amazing catch. More power to @imharleenDeol #HarleenDeol pic.twitter.com/RrLO9B22KE— Pankaj Karwasara (@PankajBarmer) July 10, 2021
Epic ! What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol 🙏🏻😁#WomanPower 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WJ7tWtsmue— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) July 10, 2021
#HarleenDeol That's a beauty— Feku PhD in Entire Political Science,PhD in EEWD🤪 (@OManojKumar) July 10, 2021
Oh no way no no way you cannot do that Harleen Deol that is remarkable! This one of the greatest catches of all time,you cannot do that.— Devanshu Maheshwari (@sportingphile) July 9, 2021
Very, very well played! @imharleenDeol I've been watching cricket since the early 90s and that is the most outrageous and brilliant catch I have ever seen! Stunning!— Paul B (@thewibblyone) July 9, 2021
Smriti Mandhana during the Odi series n Harleen Deol now, the standard of fielding in Indian women's cricket has reached to an all-time high! May the graph keep on improving n hoping we lift the WC trophy coming up in a few months time!— Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) July 10, 2021
What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol 👌🏻👌🏻😍 @imharleenDeol #WomanPower 💪🏻— Naveen ssn (@Naveenssn) July 10, 2021
What a fantastic catch!!!!— Sariful Mollah. (@SarifulMollah4) July 10, 2021
Now that's some excellent fielding indeed!