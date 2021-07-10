In the opening match of the Twenty20 International between India and England Women, the Indian team lost the match.

But Harleen Deol's spectacular catch won everyone over.

Yes, a video of Harleen Deol diving in the air to stop a possible boundary and catch the ball surfaced on social media, shared by the Twitter account of England Cricket:

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏



We finish our innings on 177/7



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

And soon went viral. From Anand Mahindra to VVS Laxman, people are hailing it as one of the best catches in cricket history:

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

“Just Amazing”…one of the best catches in Indian Cricket…!!



A daughter has made India proud..take a bow @imharleenDeol 👏👏#HarleenDeol pic.twitter.com/2xVgbXemRS — Riju Dutta । ঋজু দত্ত (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) July 10, 2021

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Better than any fielding I have seen. Would rate it better than Jadeja's catch of Neil Wagner, would rate it better than Ben Stokes catch of I don't remember who, would rate it better than what Samson did on the boundary, would rate it better than Mayank's save against Pollard. — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) July 9, 2021

We may stumble but we will never fall ❤️ #HarleenDeol https://t.co/1DspEmK3Pk — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 10, 2021

#HarleenDeol What a catch!!! not the first time a deol has crossed the border and returned successfully #ENGWvINDW — Vishal Pandey (@VishalP45963268) July 10, 2021

#HarleenDeol That's a beauty

Johnty Rhodes would be proud off

Absolute Stunning Catch

The athleticism, agility & presence of mind Congratulations 👏👏👏

Take a Bow 🙇‍♂️ @imharleenDeol — Feku PhD in Entire Political Science,PhD in EEWD🤪 (@OManojKumar) July 10, 2021

Oh no way no no way you cannot do that Harleen Deol that is remarkable! This one of the greatest catches of all time,you cannot do that.

Harleen Deol Take A Bow.#ENGWvINDW #HarleenDeol — Devanshu Maheshwari (@sportingphile) July 9, 2021

Very, very well played! @imharleenDeol I've been watching cricket since the early 90s and that is the most outrageous and brilliant catch I have ever seen! Stunning! — Paul B (@thewibblyone) July 9, 2021

Smriti Mandhana during the Odi series n Harleen Deol now, the standard of fielding in Indian women's cricket has reached to an all-time high! May the graph keep on improving n hoping we lift the WC trophy coming up in a few months time! — Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) July 10, 2021

What a fantastic catch!!!! — Sariful Mollah. (@SarifulMollah4) July 10, 2021

Now that's some excellent fielding indeed!