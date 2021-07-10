In the opening match of the Twenty20 International between India and England Women, the Indian team lost the match. 

But Harleen Deol's spectacular catch won everyone over. 

Source: Twitter

Yes, a video of Harleen Deol diving in the air to stop a possible boundary and catch the ball surfaced on social media, shared by the Twitter account of England Cricket:

And soon went viral. From Anand Mahindra to VVS Laxman, people are hailing it as one of the best catches in cricket history:

Now that's some excellent fielding indeed! 