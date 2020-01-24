A few moments ago, India defeated New Zealand in the 1st T20 in Aukland. At one point though, this result did not seem plausible. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli had been dismissed despite getting good starts.

And since the Men in Blue were chasing a target of above 200, it was pertinent that Shreraysh Iyer not only play the anchor but also score quick runs in the process. And that is exactly what he did as India chased down the target in 19 overs! Iyer even finished the game with a massive six.

This has led to Twitter hailing him as the next big thing!

What a blinder from #ShreyasIyer! Pure talent. Way to go boy! Superb chase. #NZvsIND — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 24, 2020

This guy has unreal temperament#ShreyasIyer 😍🔥🔥 — Sabarish ARR (@SachinSabarish7) January 24, 2020

BOOM! Shreyas Iyer is the man. The way he batted today was crazy. Rahul and Kohli build a foundation and Iyer finished it wonderfully. That 6 to end the match was so clean and HUGE. #NZvsIND #ShreyasIyer 🔥🇮🇳 — Anup Shahu (@anupshahu98) January 24, 2020

@ShreyasIyer15 This is the situation where the champion proves himself, when your team needs you. #ShreyasIyer Wins heart. #NZvsIND — Harish Pal Singh (@iamharishsingh) January 24, 2020

#ShreyasIyer hit a gargantuan match-winning six and did not even look where the ball was launched--he was just so sure of the hit. Hope the Indian team will show similar assurance with him at the No 4 spot in both T20Is and ODIs henceforth. #NZvIND #INDvNZ — Devarchit (@Devarchit) January 24, 2020

Wow, what a finish! Shreyas Iyer has played innings of the match to take India from a sort of crisis to commanding victory — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 24, 2020

Fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour. A record 4th time that India have chased 200+ in T20 I. Good all round batting effort with Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer playing beauties. And under the circumstances,some really tight bowling from Bumrah and Chahal #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qTGdXDBas3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 24, 2020

You’ve seen the rise of #ViratKohli, of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and now KL Rahul too.



Watch out for the next big thing - @ShreyasIyer15



Such ease and composure despite playing in New Zealand for the first time! #NZvsIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 24, 2020

Take a bow, Shreyash Iyer. What a knock that was!