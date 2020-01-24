A few moments ago, India defeated New Zealand in the 1st T20 in Aukland. At one point though, this result did not seem plausible. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli had been dismissed despite getting good starts.

India winning
Source: Hindustan Times

And since the Men in Blue were chasing a target of above 200, it was pertinent that Shreraysh Iyer not only play the anchor but also score quick runs in the process. And that is exactly what he did as India chased down the target in 19 overs! Iyer even finished the game with a massive six.

Shreyash Iyer
Source: Twitter

This has led to Twitter hailing him as the next big thing!

Take a bow, Shreyash Iyer. What a knock that was!