After batting for 131 overs, India have finally saved the Sydney test and will now be heading to the Gabba with the series tied at 1-1. In what was a rollercoaster of a 5th day, it seemed for a while that Pujara and Pant would take India to a historic win. But when the duo got out, an injured Hanuma Vihari and R. Ashwain dug in their heels and saved the day for the team.

This draw is as good as any Test win and is rightfully being hailed as such on Twitter.

There are times when you applaud a draw as much as you normally cheer a win. This is a great example of that! 🇮🇳🇮🇳#SydneyTest — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) January 11, 2021

What an incredible fight by India as #SydneyTest ends in a draw.

The face of Vihari says it all!



No. of balls faced in 2nd innings:

Rohit 98

Gill 64

Pujara 205

Rahane 18

Pant 118

Vihari 161*

Ashwin 128*



That's a gift on Dravid's birthday today!#AUSvIND — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) January 11, 2021

Test Cricket YOU BEAUUTTTYYY!



Stats show that Hanuma Vihari scored just 72 runs from 3 Tests in #Australia this series but all of us sat glued to the 23* (161) will remember a knock that soaked up pressure to save #India a Test Match!👊🏽👏🏽#AUSvIND#AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #SydneyTest pic.twitter.com/9xIUCfTpWc — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) January 11, 2021

Amazing display of grit and determination by India. 131 overs is the longest they have batted in 40 years to save the match. Test cricket at its very best. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 11, 2021

The heroes of the @scg. @ashwinravi99 and @Hanumavihari. One couldn’t sit. One couldn’t run or even walk without a limp. But they showed more than enough heart to make up for it. This Test will go down as one of India’s greatest ever rearguard efforts #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vSfXeqaaYg — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 11, 2021

Ashwin has been struggling to even sit down in the dressing-room. Yet He’s out there copping blows to his body. His ribs are hurt. His shoulder has taken a pounding but he’s hanging in there. If Test match cricket is all about character, India have already won today #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 11, 2021

Battered. Bruised. But Team India's spirit could not be broken!

What a Test Match for the Lovers of this beautiful game. All to play for in Brisbane; the series is set up beautifully! #AUSvIND — George (@VijayIsMyLife) January 11, 2021

Spare a thought for #HanumaVihari. Endured a wretched tour, worried about his immediate future, tweaks his hamstring, can't run.... everything going wrong....then produces one of the finest rearguard actions in Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

Also @tdpaine36 quickly walked up behind @ashwinravi99, pat him on the back and the two laughed off whatever was going on between the two on the pitch. Smiles all around #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 11, 2021

Reply if and only if you cried. No one will judge you today. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 11, 2021

A day that saw Pant make 97 (118) and Vihari make 23 (161). Glorious. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 11, 2021

Cherish this match, guys. This is what good Test cricket looks like. You don't get to see a lot of these anymore.