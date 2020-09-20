The IPL season has finally begun in UAE yesterday. But like everytime, the matches are not being broadcasted on television, but are streaming live on Disney Hotstar. However, witnessing these matches almost seem normal during coronavirus, strict precautions are being taken.

One such precaution is having these IPL matches without a crowd. However, Disney Hotstar has made sure that people don't miss that live feel and introduced sound effects of a fake crowd. Twitter has a lot to say about this new feature.

People watched FRIENDS with a fake laugh and complaining about fake crowd voice in IPL — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 19, 2020

Was pretty odd to hear the fake crowd noises initially ( when La Liga and UCL resumed after the pandemic ) but got used to it!



But the noise surely gets in your nerves when your team is on the receiving end 🥱😤 — Arya Gupta (@phenomenal_ARYA) September 19, 2020

The fake crowd cheering in the IPL is like the IT cell of some political parties. Both only make noise, meaningless noise! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) September 19, 2020

Irritated with unnecessary noise in IPL?Switch to English commentary — Why not? (@yogesh_m_) September 19, 2020

Please stop the fake noise of crowd. @IPL @StarSportsIndia — The VVIP (@MrVVIPAK) September 19, 2020

Watching live IPL 2020. From where are those crowd noises and cheering coming?? 😂😂😂 It's so irritating to watch it without actual spectators. Be real @IPL @Dream11 @BCCI — Mayank Singh🙋‍♂️ (@MayankRichu) September 19, 2020

Watching @IPL on @DisneyplusHSVIP The fake crowd noise they've added is so funny!

haha! — Suyash Abhyankar (@suyashjust4u) September 19, 2020

Why the f*** @IPL using fake crowd noise. It's a stupid move by @IPL. We don't want fake noise. We definitely want to hear players talking. — Soubhagya Sethy (@SoubhagyaSethy3) September 19, 2020

Dear @IPL @BCCI please stop the crowd noise when batsman is taking single 🙄 — N.CHETHAN JAIN (@chethanNahar) September 19, 2020

The audio editing on @StarSportsIndia of crowd chanting in the @IPL matches is just making me laugh 😂 😂 😂 😂 — ayush_kumar_khamari (@IamAyush_5) September 19, 2020

Ipl add fake crowd noise in background pic.twitter.com/Nqi7NS0SMk — Rahul Gupta (@rg221b) September 19, 2020

IPL without crowd is like Kangana without Arnab.



Action but no Noise. @arnabofficial7 @KanganaOffical#IPL2020 — Neil Dasgupta (@neildasgupta76) September 20, 2020

Thanx @StarSportsIndia for the CROWD EFFECT in the Broadcasting of IPL❤️ — ADITYA NARAYAN ROUT (@AdityaNrout) September 19, 2020

Dear @StarSportsIndia @IPL

Stop the crowd noise ASAP.

It’s such a cringe fest — Rahul Ramachandran (@RahulRam14500) September 19, 2020

Isn’t it foolish When you know that there is no spectators in the ground and still @DisneyPlusHS is giving fake sound effects of large crowd cheering for every ball...like a sitcom tv show..@IPL @DisneyHotstarIn @InsideEdgeAMZN plz stop this 🙏🏼 — Chitranjan sharma (@chitssharma) September 19, 2020

Please remove the crowd sound of people from match its irritating @IPL — Aman Sharma (@AmanSharma45_) September 19, 2020

Dear @ICC - How about live streaming sound of audience from their homes through an app in to the stadium ? It will almost bring the crowd atmosphere. #IPL .



RT if you agree. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 20, 2020

Bowler : *coughs*



IPL fake crowd noises : pic.twitter.com/l1kJD2RR75 — DoorDarshan (@Hum0urBeing) September 19, 2020

The crowd sound effect for ipl is probably the most realistic one I've heard out of every post pandemic tournaments so far, for a sec i forgot its edited. — Sour (@Sour258) September 19, 2020

Dear @SGanguly99 sir and @BCCI please stop background noise in IPL -world know about there is no any public so why crowd sound going on in background — Nishant Nayan (@Nishant_Jay_HND) September 20, 2020

IPL without crowd kinda sucks.. Hope they have some 200- 300 spectators at least in the ground. @bcci do something. — Aravind (@netcitizen) September 19, 2020

Hey @IPL. How about turning those annoying crowd noises of and instead use the stump mic.



Would love to hear what Dhoni does behind the stumps@ChennaiIPL — Sai Prasath (@saiprasath10) September 19, 2020