The IPL season has finally begun in UAE yesterday. But like everytime, the matches are not being broadcasted on television, but are streaming live on Disney Hotstar. However, witnessing these matches almost seem normal during coronavirus, strict precautions are being taken. 

One such precaution is having these IPL matches without a crowd. However, Disney Hotstar has made sure that people don't miss that live feel and introduced sound effects of a fake crowd. Twitter has a lot to say about this new feature. 