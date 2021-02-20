Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh at the Indian Premier League 2021 auction. For those who live under a rock, Arjun is Sachin Tendulkar's son.

According to Business Today, Arjun is a left-arm pacer who made his senior debut for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On his senior debut, he took one wicket for 34 runs in three overs.

"I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me." 🙌💙



Arjun Tendulkar shares his thoughts on joining MI 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/fEbF6Q1yUF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

However, this selection has raked up the nepotism debate once again. People are questioning whether Arjun really deserved a place in the IPL.

Arjun Tendulkar comes to an auction



Meanwhile MI : pic.twitter.com/X8JhOoyuw5 — unseenRAHUL (@WohiRahulHuu) February 18, 2021

Nepotism in Cricket too. Arjun Tendulkar being the final player to be sold. He's gone to MI!#IPLAuction2021 — Yash 🇮🇳 (@CricFreakYash) February 18, 2021

Nobody bought @ArjunTendulkarF during the #IPL2021Auction & #MumbaiIndians bought him for his base price of Rs.20 lakhs.



Now someone needs to explain to @sachin_rt that his son was sold at the #MSP and that’s what #Farmers in #India are demanding.@RahulGandhi @INCIndia — Manoj Shinde (@ManojShindeINC) February 19, 2021

Many Big & Talented Players went Unsold, But



Nepotism Kid "Arjun Tendulkar" Is Bought By Ambani.



Raja ka Beta, Raja He Banega .#IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hyNVryOwI3 — Aijaz ahmad dar (@aijazah_dar) February 18, 2021

Finally Sachin baby #arjuntendulkar sold for Rs 20 Lakhs pic.twitter.com/WT9TV0rQOM — मधु_यादव_अम्बेडकर ❤❤ (@786_yadav1) February 18, 2021

Arjun tendulkar pick = ews quota — Otis Milburn (@The_SuperOne) February 18, 2021

Now where is the ppl screaming nepotism when it comes to. #arjuntendulkar ?? — Ria - Andolanjeevi (@RiaRevealed) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar sold to MI. One of the biggest examples of nepotism in recent times. Not saying it is bad but just saying #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021Auction — sumanto chatterjee (@sumanto120688) February 18, 2021

However, coach Mahela Jayawardene added that Arjun has been chosen purely on the basis of his skills.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun

Many people on Twitter supported this decision.

Leave the fucking kid alone.



Like most kids he idolises and wants to be his father. Everyone uses the privilege life hands them,so stop pointing fingers and comparing.



This mentality of ganging up on someone is toxic and accomplishes nothing. #arjuntendulkar #Nepotism pic.twitter.com/Mt9eujelMk — Ashish (@iashu10) February 18, 2021

As a prime example that cricket doesn’t run in the blood, I say this in defence of Arjun Tendulkar. He can be picked by a private franchise like MI but ultimately has to prove himself on the field. There are no short cuts in sport: at the highest level, only talent matters.🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 19, 2021

@Arjuntendulkar perform this Season make ur name and Give a tight slap to trollers who are saying u r here by the help of ur father — @kash verma (@AkashVe47460601) February 18, 2021

U can't say anything over nepotism .he has real talent #arjuntendulkar pic.twitter.com/sMnz2zud9A — Shahzad Quraishi (@shahzadqrsha) February 18, 2021

So eventually the most waited moment has come Arjun Tendulkar joins Mumbai Indians team for this season. And I believe he will do something massive. After a Tiger now his son is going to roar on field. #arjuntendulkar @mipaltan — DRx Lakshmikant Gosavi | DRx लक्ष्मीकांत गोसावी (@Gosavilaksh) February 20, 2021

If you are ok with Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi's son in politics then why not Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar's son? #arjuntendulkar pic.twitter.com/JjfcKH9Fp0 — Abhishek (@LuckyMeraki) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar



Name matters , not the capability



Choice matters , not the capability



Nepotism matter , not the capability



In new India if you expect the other , you are in wrong side of the spectrum pic.twitter.com/WktWfk6SfM — Suvarna Shreya (@Suvarnashre) February 18, 2021

Do you think he deserved a place in the IPL?