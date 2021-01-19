India have defeated Australia by 3 wickets winning the Test series 2-1 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. What makes this so much sweeter is that this a 2nd-tier Indian side playing at the Gabba, where Australia hadn't lost in 32 years.
It is special. And Twitter knows it!
The greatest test win. The Pants, Gills, Washingtons, Sirajs....just different— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021
Fitting that Benedict Cumberbatch saying 'hope is a dangerous thing' in between breaks during this test.— Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) January 19, 2021
No words to describe India's 🇮🇳performance in this series.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2021
This has to be on par with the 2001 #BorderGavaskarTrophy series.
This is the story of how a battered and bruised Indian side took on the home team post Adelaide36.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest #GabbaTest
#AUSvINDtest #RishabPant— A K i B (@akibaliii) January 19, 2021
Every indian to right now:- pic.twitter.com/oIFvUQPfQe
#AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest— Ritviz ⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) January 19, 2021
It will be very difficult for India to win the trophy again with a lot of injured players...
Indian Team: pic.twitter.com/2oibV6pxPa
Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Absolute superstars all of you 👏👏 A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well 🏆— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021
@ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can’t forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort💪💪 #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021
WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS 🏆 Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort 👏 Take a bow, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 @BCCI— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 19, 2021
One of the most resilient and well fought series of the decade! Amazing performance by team India. Congratz on this legendary win!— Saad (@OverLord_Xd) January 19, 2021
Love and respect from Pakistan ❤️#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/j5FujzmfMR
Greatest away series win for #TeamIndia.. take a bow guys! privileged to witness this! Simply mesmerizing!! 🙏🙏#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND— The Lame Indian (@Ironic_Indian) January 19, 2021
One of the greatest Test Match India has played !! Take a bow Rishabh Pant ! #TeamIndia #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #IndianCricketTeam— Krishna Deshmukh (@ImKrishna423) January 19, 2021
The most incredible series win. As a test match Kolkata 2001 was at par with Gabba 2020. As a series, this series win ranks higher. You couldn’t have predicted this after 36 all out. This is a win that will be remembered for a long long time. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND— Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) January 19, 2021
Congratulations India.— Nathan Brookes (@BrookesyNat) January 19, 2021
Some performance with the injury list and inexperience. To not only retain the trophy but WIN the series is an amazing feat!
Got to be one of the best series wins of all-time.#AUSvIND
YOH!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 19, 2021
Well done India!
That was pretty damn amazing 🙌
To everyone in the world.— Siddartha Khastgir (@siddkhastgir) January 19, 2021
STOP EVERYTHING you are doing.
Just ADMIRE #TestCricket and this historic historic #TeamIndia win. #AUSvIND #GabbaTest @BCCI https://t.co/LHlbHWf4vk
When everyone thought team India is destroyed by injuries pic.twitter.com/WqlQTvzbZ3— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 19, 2021
I know Rahul and VVS and 2001 but how do you top this series.....Greatest I have seen.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021
Speechless !!! Fortress Gabba has been breached !! What a great great game of Test match cricket . I still have goosebumps . Complete team effort . Jab hausle ho Buland toh har mushkil lage aasaan ! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #Merabharatmahaan— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 19, 2021
Finishing runs from #RishabhPant. What a man & WHAT A MATCH! Congrats #TeamIndia for the historic win at the Gabba.🔥🇮🇳#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i842ylnqeF— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 19, 2021
Ponting yesterday "Only one team can win this - Australia"— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) January 19, 2021
Ponting today. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Tz0rkDSkII
Pant wins the match. Tim Paine wins the most likable teammate medal.— dorku (@Dorkstar) January 19, 2021
We'll be telling our kids about this series, aren't we?