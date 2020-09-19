IPL has comenced from today. For anyone who has followed it over the years would know that Virat Kohli's, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is up to no good.
So, now that the team is practising for IPL season in full swing, Twitter is full of memes for this royal team.
No one— रूद्र मीणा (@rudraa_M1) September 19, 2020
RCB fan waiting for RCB to win IPL trophy #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/S6LfxCDu3l
After 20 days of #IPL2020— विजय (@bijjuu11) September 18, 2020
RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/8FmW1ISyYv
#IPL2020— Ritesh Sakhare (@imritesh_003) September 19, 2020
RCB fans : Ee saala cup namde.
MI & CSK fans : pic.twitter.com/Ja0vdkgLpj
Me to my bad luck : kab jaayega tu meri life se.?..— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) September 19, 2020
Bad luck : bas 1 baar RCB cup jeet jaaye...
Me : pic.twitter.com/UpQEAZx5ME
When rcb doesn't qualifies for playoffs (Top 4 team)— The babysitter (@ajeayx) September 19, 2020
Rcb fans* :-( pic.twitter.com/OvfKMoLZsz
RCB Fans after every IPL: pic.twitter.com/FxDsfeWALA— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 19, 2020
Pic1 : Team RCB❤️❤️❤️— Jaise_Taise (@Jaise_Taise) September 18, 2020
Pic 2: Team RCB performance#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/0mIddGLA7E
When someone says RCB is going to win IPL this year: pic.twitter.com/oRPzTrCmal— Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) September 19, 2020
MI and CSK fans to RCB fans when they shout "ee sala cup namde" : pic.twitter.com/1RiwtK1jhM— Riya (@jhampakjhum) September 19, 2020
Tuesday Morning :— Finished Club Supporter (@supreeth28) September 19, 2020
Hi I'm a RCB fan pic.twitter.com/Iyfj4Z0Wtv
Teacher: What comes after E?— Nishtha. (@moonaquette) September 19, 2020
RCB Fan: F
Teacher: Then why have you written 'sala cup naamde'? pic.twitter.com/e8fU7YwkZv
CSK and MI fans talking about Winning the match, meanwhile RCB fans : #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/5g8aKnDeQg— Sherry (@ThookBaaz) September 18, 2020
Nobody— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) September 19, 2020
RCB after halfway through IPL pic.twitter.com/DCOJ0ezNn3
RCB Fans in every ipl season... 😂 pic.twitter.com/iRLhDT9k4y— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) September 18, 2020
Tomorrow two teams playing only to loose against RCB in the final.. pic.twitter.com/5HkeDJyAOt— Brendon (@Esalacupnamthey) September 18, 2020