Yesterday, two of the greatest tennis players battled it out in a match that will go down in the history books.

Yes, we're talking about the absolutely thrilling French Open semi-final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The only player to ever beat Nadal twice at Roland Grass, Djokovic also became the first player in history to knock off the King of Clay in the Paris semi-final, in a match lasting for over 4 hours.

Though Djokovic defeated Nadal on the Parisian Clay to head for the Roland Garros final, the audience was the real winner here, and these reactions prove it:

As big a Rafael Nadal fan i am, have to give it to Novak Djokovic for being the most complete, all round player of the big 3. Already the best HC player in tennis history along with leading federer 3-1 on his fav wimbledon & now beating Rafa twice at RG. I dislike him but he's 🐐

I don't want to speak in superlatives but holy fuck, what is this? Tsitsipas, just concede. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) June 11, 2021

Becomes the first ever player to beat Rafael Nadal twice at Roland Garros...A final against Tsitsipas awaits.

One of the greatest ever on his way to be The Greatest Ever.



One of the greatest ever on his way to be The Greatest Ever.

All Hail King Novak Djokovic!!❣️👑

Can't believe what I've just witnessed. Best level of tennis I've ever seen. 👏

Seeing Novak Djokovic defeat Rafael Nadal on clay

People when they started watching Rafael Nadal - Novak Djokovic match!

v/s

People right now!



Djoker coming up with his best against the king of Clay Nadal, Epic Tennis!

This is just beautiful. Two men having dominated a sport for more than a decade and a half, still playing for pride. Everything to prove, everything to lose. This is just pure love for their vocation. — Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) June 11, 2021

If anyone ever wants to know what "NOT GIVING UP" in sport means, plz switch on tele and watch these two legends play.If you've slept in India already,please watch this match in replay,Highlights will never ever do justice to this quality of tennis.

Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP 🤯



Bizarre Times!



Inhuman effort for every single point though 💯

Rafael Nadal may be the king of clay, but Novak Djokovic is the king of tennis. — Yousef (@ymanna3) June 11, 2021

Get innnnn!!!! Numero Uno for a reason!!! Conquering Rafa Nadal on his own court, clay king bowing down to the GOAT!!! Absolute scenes, Novak Djokovic has come out on top of one of the best sporting moments ever produced!!!

I don't care what anybody says, there is no tougher task in tennis than beating Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros. This is *our* Everest.



Novak Djokovic has done it twice. Twice. TWICE.



And we got to watch it. We got to watch it all! pic.twitter.com/8eeDjJPALV — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 11, 2021

Beating Nadal on clay is like playing tennis on Mars. Congratulations #Djokovic.



What a match!!!!!



Beating Nadal on clay is like playing tennis on Mars. Congratulations #Djokovic.

What a match!!!!!

Well, I will just go and cry myself to sleep.😭😭



Well, I will just go and cry myself to sleep.😭😭

G.O.A.T ❤#forever#RafaelNadal



G.O.A.T ❤#forever#RafaelNadal

You win some, you lose some but the greatest tag is forever with you...#VamosRafa

Djokovic made history by defeating nadal in clay. One of the biggest sports history is rewritten today. Djoko has done the unthinkable😳.The only man to beat the king twice on clay! By some means, the biggest achievement in sport beating Rafa on clay.

I love Federer but Djokovic has a lifetime winning record against BOTH Roger and Rafa and just beat Nadal in Paris! seems like #GOAT material to me 🐐



(now just seal the deal Novak and win #19) — Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) June 11, 2021

Still can't get over it!