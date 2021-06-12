Yesterday, two of the greatest tennis players battled it out in a match that will go down in the history books. 

Yes, we're talking about the absolutely thrilling French Open semi-final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. 

The only player to ever beat Nadal twice at Roland Grass, Djokovic also became the first player in history to knock off the King of Clay in the Paris semi-final, in a match lasting for over 4 hours. 

Though Djokovic defeated Nadal on the Parisian Clay to head for the Roland Garros final, the audience was the real winner here, and these reactions prove it: 

Still can't get over it! 