Yesterday, two of the greatest tennis players battled it out in a match that will go down in the history books.
Yes, we're talking about the absolutely thrilling French Open semi-final match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
A night we will never forget 🤗#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Bu8a1FI4VI— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)
The only player to ever beat Nadal twice at Roland Grass, Djokovic also became the first player in history to knock off the King of Clay in the Paris semi-final, in a match lasting for over 4 hours.
4️⃣ hours and 1️⃣1️⃣ minutes— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021
You've earned that smile @DjokerNole!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/75wWsWNUwY
Though Djokovic defeated Nadal on the Parisian Clay to head for the Roland Garros final, the audience was the real winner here, and these reactions prove it:
I don't want to speak in superlatives but holy fuck, what is this? Tsitsipas, just concede.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) June 11, 2021
Becomes the first ever player to beat Rafael Nadal twice at Roland Garros...A final against Tsitsipas awaits.— Soumyadip Brahmachari 18 (@Soumyadip2002) June 11, 2021
One of the greatest ever on his way to be The Greatest Ever.
All Hail King Novak Djokovic!!❣️👑#copied pic.twitter.com/iY2KPDqeE2
Can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed. Best level of tennis I’ve ever seen. 👏 @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal— Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) June 11, 2021
Seeing Novak Djokovic defeat Rafael Nadal on clay #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wXqzSYYopi— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 11, 2021
People when they started watching Rafael Nadal - Novak Djokovic match!— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 11, 2021
v/s
People right now!
Djoker coming up with his best against the king of Clay Nadal, Epic Tennis!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/2BVW5kWMkY
This is just beautiful. Two men having dominated a sport for more than a decade and a half, still playing for pride. Everything to prove, everything to lose. This is just pure love for their vocation.— Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) June 11, 2021
#RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #frenchopen2021 Novak #NadalDjokovic #RolandGarros2021— How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 11, 2021
Nadal and Djokovic after playing for more than 4 hours pic.twitter.com/6WgCOB5gVA
If anyone ever wants to know what “NOT GIVING UP” in sport means, plz switch on tele and watch these two legends play.If you’ve slept in India already,please watch this match in replay,Highlights will never ever do justice to this quality of tennis.#frenchopen2021 #NadalDjokovic— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2021
Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP 🤯— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021
Bizarre Times!
Inhuman effort for every single point though 💯 #NadalDjokovic @rolandgarros
Rafael Nadal may be the king of clay, but Novak Djokovic is the king of tennis.— Yousef (@ymanna3) June 11, 2021
Get innnnn!!!! Numero Uno for a reason!!! Conquering Rafa Nadal on his own court, clay king bowing down to the GOAT!!! Absolute scenes, Novak Djokovic has come out on top of one of the best sporting moments ever produced!!! #Nole #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pgQr4CSkEx— Vis 🇮🇹 (@AFCvis) June 11, 2021
I don't care what anybody says, there is no tougher task in tennis than beating Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros. This is *our* Everest.— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 11, 2021
Novak Djokovic has done it twice. Twice. TWICE.
And we got to watch it. We got to watch it all! pic.twitter.com/8eeDjJPALV
Beating Nadal on clay is like playing tennis on Mars. Congratulations #Djokovic.— Anbu Sampath (@anbusampath) June 11, 2021
What a match!!!!!
#NadalDjokovic pic.twitter.com/xjw360PJNc
Well, I will just go and cry myself to sleep.😭😭— Subin Michael (@subin_mj) June 11, 2021
#RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Jis0vV41BE
G.O.A.T ❤#forever#RafaelNadal— Sagar Sarda (@Sagar_sarda_) June 11, 2021
You win some, you lose some but the greatest tag is forever with you...#VamosRafa pic.twitter.com/ARsDlfz9VZ
Still the greatest of all time— Sandeep (@Sandeep06031474) June 11, 2021
Still the king of clay😍
Love you @RafaelNadal ❤#RafaelNadal#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/q6h6naLwcU
Djokovic made history by defeating nadal in clay. One of the biggest sports history is rewritten today. Djoko has done the unthinkable😳.The only man to beat the king twice on clay! By some means, the biggest achievement in sport beating Rafa on clay. #frenchopen2021 pic.twitter.com/cuJBoUzD2j— Athul Pradeep 🏏 (@athulpradeep49) June 11, 2021
I love Federer but Djokovic has a lifetime winning record against BOTH Roger and Rafa and just beat Nadal in Paris! seems like #GOAT material to me 🐐— Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) June 11, 2021
(now just seal the deal Novak and win #19)
Still can't get over it!