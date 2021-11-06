Every kid in the Indian subcontinent has at least once imagined hitting a six to win the World Cup. Cricket is just in our blood. We emulate our heroes, be it Dhoni or Yuvraj or Kohli for this generation of children and we dream. But few of us have the talent to make it come true. But this child, he's special.

SK Umair is a kid from Pakistan, who is being called Chhota Yuvraj Singh on Twitter. And for good reasons. Check out his batting yourself.

Yuvraj Singh ka Chota Recharge. 🤯💥pic.twitter.com/ft2aJQHVv0 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 5, 2021

Ooof! That backlift, that perfect swing of the ball, the position of the elbow and god, that little head is so still! It's picture-perfect, very Yuvraj Singh. Most of us can only wish to be this natural a batsman at that age!

Even Twitter, which is almost always divided, agrees on this.

What a kid! Such a joy watching him beltttt!!! https://t.co/rDav7HmDZj — NP (@nikhilmp507) November 5, 2021

@YUVSTRONG12 yuvraj almost 30-32 yrs back .u will love this . https://t.co/fADdlABS0o — Sharib (@hindustan_dilse) November 5, 2021

His hitting posture is just ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/5XO2YHotjd — Sohail Anwar Shaik (@Sohail_Anwar7) November 5, 2021

You can watch all his videos on his YouTube channel. It's unreal!