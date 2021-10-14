Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets and a ball to spare to qualify for the finals. The match was as tight as you could imagine but in the end calmer heads prevailed and the former champions came out on top. 

Source: NDTV Sports

And since, KKR went from being 7th on the table last year to being a finalist this year, Twitter is sort of having a mini celebration.

KKR will not be facing CSK for the IPL 2021 trophy tomorrow. 