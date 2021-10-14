Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets and a ball to spare to qualify for the finals. The match was as tight as you could imagine but in the end calmer heads prevailed and the former champions came out on top.

And since, KKR went from being 7th on the table last year to being a finalist this year, Twitter is sort of having a mini celebration.

This is what Kolkata has done to Delhi 🤣🤣 #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/Tc1PTh95nz — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) October 13, 2021

This is unbelievable! The team that had won just 2 matches in the first half has managed to perform so well in the second half that they have entered into the finals. I can't tell how proud I am as fan right now. My happiness is beyond imagination right now.#AmiKKR #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/dCf9ogIvwj — Nayanthara Fan Account (@NayanthaaraF) October 13, 2021

Kkr Team and Management: pic.twitter.com/tTTMBlWtGs — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) October 13, 2021

Haar ke jeetne wale ko #KKR kehte hai...



What a stellar performance @KKRiders

@tripathirahul52 - Take a bow, not a easy task to see batters getting out on the other end, then holding the nerve and hit such a shot.#KKRvsDC — Vaishali Bhutda (@Iam_Vaishali) October 14, 2021

An exciting game of cricket. The nerves towards the end. Whoof! 🙌 Superb work boys. All the hard work paying off @KKRiders 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/e023wqIY8Q — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2021

What a game! Rahul Tripathi naam to sunte rahoge #kkr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 13, 2021

The Man who was trolled Brutally left n Right for Notebook memes but he transformed our campaign and led to this comeback... Grateful to him 🙏#KKR #Baz pic.twitter.com/rwBHxt5yuF — ÅÄ.ᴷᴷᴿ  (@cricketfreak009) October 13, 2021

KKR will not be facing CSK for the IPL 2021 trophy tomorrow.