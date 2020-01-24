Rafael Nadal has always been nice towards kids - and opponents, and everyone in general. But he is extra protective about children, and the same was seen during the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday, when he accidentally hit a ball girl on the head and rushed to make sure she was doing okay.

Nadal whispered something into her ear and then gave her small kiss on the cheek, to make sure she feels well.

Later, in a press conference, he said that he was extremely scared that he might have hurt her bad, and lauded her for being so 'brave'. 

It was probably not a good moment for her. I was scared for her because the ball was straight and super quick. But she is super brave.

The incident happened during a match between the world number 1 and Federico Delbonis, after which he also met her separately to make sure she is doing good.

Twitter is obviously heads over heels about this gesture and can't appreciate him enough.

Earlier in 2019, Nadal had saved a young kid from the crowd at the US Open, a gesture which was widely appreciated. A true gentleman, through and through.