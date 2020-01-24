Rafael Nadal has always been nice towards kids - and opponents, and everyone in general. But he is extra protective about children, and the same was seen during the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday, when he accidentally hit a ball girl on the head and rushed to make sure she was doing okay.

Nadal whispered something into her ear and then gave her small kiss on the cheek, to make sure she feels well.

Rafael Nadal apologizes to ball-girl in AU-Open. pic.twitter.com/Sbt5UeHcYu — İrfan Özbek (@irfanozbek) January 23, 2020

Later, in a press conference, he said that he was extremely scared that he might have hurt her bad, and lauded her for being so 'brave'.

It was probably not a good moment for her. I was scared for her because the ball was straight and super quick. But she is super brave.

Rafa Nadal hits a ball Girl then gives her a kiss 😂. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZQe3fuwAem — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) January 23, 2020

The incident happened during a match between the world number 1 and Federico Delbonis, after which he also met her separately to make sure she is doing good.

Rafael Nadal and Anita the ballkid meet again! The 13-year-old is absolutely fine after being struck by his stray forehand...and this once in a lifetime sit down is the perfect remedy. Full story tonight in @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/hVHu0J5oUy — Braden Ingram (@bradeningram) January 24, 2020

Twitter is obviously heads over heels about this gesture and can't appreciate him enough.

Me to Google Assistant : Can someone become a ball boy at the age of 22? #AusOpen #Nadal pic.twitter.com/ar0WJy5PAp — Alok Sharma (@aloks22) January 24, 2020

This is the best thing you will see today.



Rafael Nadal apologises to the ball-girl after the ball accidentally hits her in the face. Class!#AusOpen #AO2020 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Qghonq5UL1 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) January 23, 2020

Is it any wonder why he is so loved by so many? A true gentleman with a huge heart. — Juana (@juanabean) January 23, 2020

So sweet. Rafa has a kind heart. A good man! — Jan Judd (@JanJudd3) January 24, 2020

That's why we love you Rafa. — मुदित पाराशरी (@muditparashari3) January 23, 2020

She was very brave and a thumbs up 👍🏼 😃💖Thank you for you being you💖 — Linda ........ (@VamosRafaCat) January 23, 2020

congratulations on the win ❤️ we love you, never change ❤️❤️❤️ — ca1den. ✨💞🥇 (@vamosrafaels) January 23, 2020

Earlier in 2019, Nadal had saved a young kid from the crowd at the US Open, a gesture which was widely appreciated. A true gentleman, through and through.