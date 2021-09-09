Mahi is back, yes he is back. This alone has taken social media by storm.
Recently, BCCI announced that former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni is back to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup.
Though the world cup is starting on October 17, we just can't wait to see Dhoni back on the ground.
"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021
Fans already can't keep calm and have started showering love for Dhoni.
#Master of cricket🏏 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/E7nWexnNU9— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@mr_kathar) September 4, 2021
The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021
How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo
Captain - Virat Kohli— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) September 8, 2021
Vice Captain - Rohit Sharma
Mentor - MS Dhoni
Bring the Cup . that's It 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/TxuoQ0Jnti
MaSter coming 😎 @msdhoni #T20WC2021 pic.twitter.com/6kPWP6TtqV— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 8, 2021
Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul,Shreyas and Deepak,but it is what it is.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 8, 2021
Good all round squad . Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia https://t.co/fiyRto037B— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2021
According to a report in Times Now News, This may be a surprise for many but was a pre-planned move by the BCCI, who had discussed it with the current Indian team management as well as the wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand.
Gautam gambhir right now🤣🤣 seeing dhoni as the mentor pic.twitter.com/dq0kj4l7dD— Shuvam Saha (@ShuvajeetR) September 8, 2021
When I see MS Dhoni's name as a mentor for #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhV92WbY3u— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 8, 2021
MS Dhoni Owns EveryThing !😇❤️#MSDhoni | @MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/8XCQDpVx9Y— Bhavya Dhoni Fan😉 (@Bhavya_MSDian) September 6, 2021
Hard to find a better mentor for #TeamIndia than this legend @msdhoni . Great choice pic.twitter.com/e5HByJOkg0— Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) September 8, 2021
Mentoring since 2010 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/nkafvVaNQy— Ankit Baldi (@ankitbaldi) September 9, 2021
Every MSDian right now 🥺❤#MSDhoni | #MentorDhoni | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/dZyMwjDEbH— Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) September 8, 2021
Waiting for this moment 💙🥰💖#MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EhRJyopeqb— Ajith MSDhoni (@AjithMsdhoni) September 9, 2021
Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, was appointed to "provide support and direction" to the Indian team management led by head coach Ravi Shastri, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
#BheemlaNayak Title song ✖️ MSD@msdhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/6DQQLUMPkH— TELUGU MSDIANS™ (@TeluguMSDians) September 5, 2021
#MSDhoni my situation right now 😭 🥺 pic.twitter.com/t2F4i58MSE— Joya Roy (@JoyaRoy77) September 8, 2021
All the very best THALA #MSDhoni !!#Master @Actorvijay #Beast @msdhoni— KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) September 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/UEw3T0vMTl
Keep scrolling because our love for Dhoni is never going to end.
My LOVE for MS Dhoni increases with each passing day.— ShikhaRai🍁✍️🇮🇳 (@mahifangirl07) September 8, 2021
if ur idol is MS Dhoni then consider me as ur friend😊
Good morning EveryOne💛 pic.twitter.com/6BV8llTT87
That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors .— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021
M S DHONI - that's a master stroke too 😉💞🙂
Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g
Ms dhoni in this world cup: pic.twitter.com/nwqLByhYES— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) September 8, 2021
Okay, how excited are you?