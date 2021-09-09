Mahi is back, yes he is back. This alone has taken social media by storm.

Recently, BCCI announced that former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni is back to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup.

Though the world cup is starting on October 17, we just can't wait to see Dhoni back on the ground.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Fans already can't keep calm and have started showering love for Dhoni.

Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul,Shreyas and Deepak,but it is what it is. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 8, 2021

Good all round squad . Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia https://t.co/fiyRto037B — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2021

According to a report in Times Now News, This may be a surprise for many but was a pre-planned move by the BCCI, who had discussed it with the current Indian team management as well as the wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, was appointed to "provide support and direction" to the Indian team management led by head coach Ravi Shastri, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

