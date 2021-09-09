Mahi is back, yes he is back. This alone has taken social media by storm. 

Recently, BCCI announced that former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni is back to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup. 

Though the world cup is starting on October 17, we just can't wait to see Dhoni back on the ground.

Fans already can't keep calm and have started showering love for Dhoni.

According to a report in Times Now News, This may be a surprise for many but was a pre-planned move by the BCCI, who had discussed it with the current Indian team management as well as the wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, was appointed to "provide support and direction" to the Indian team management led by head coach Ravi Shastri, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Keep scrolling because our love for Dhoni is never going to end.

Okay, how excited are you?