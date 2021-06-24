Yesterday was 8 years since MS Dhoni's Indian team won the Champions Trophy in England and the Indian captain joined an elite list of captains who have lifted every ICC trophy. And given that yesterday was also the day India lost the WTC, people really started to miss their Thalla.
Dhoni/ MS Dhoni started trending on Twitter and sooner than later, the whole platform was filled with images and videos of the former Indian captain.
This Day That Year 😎🏆@MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/gwTz7vUgui— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) June 23, 2021
Every Time he gives me Reason to feel more proud to be his fan. 🥺❤️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bJsnocWpg3— Muskan_Msdian 💫 (@msdian227) June 23, 2021
You Will Be My Captain Forever Mahi Bhai ❤— Chetan Dixit (@Chetan_CREATZZ) June 23, 2021
Proud To Be The MSDian 😇#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bSrDm2Bdux
Goosebumps Celebration 🤩💉🔥#WhistlePodu | @MSDhoni | #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/apXiB8scSl— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) June 23, 2021
On this day in 2013, @msdhoni became the first Captain in the history to complete a Hat-Trick of ICC Trophies #MSDhoni ❤️— arey Dillipuuu™ 👣 🇮🇳 😒🚶 (@DKgaaru) June 23, 2021
Love for you is Immense anna 😘🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jdo7SH4DVA
D day 23rd june 2013... when dhoni enjoyed d victory like this...rare sight....what broad was trying to do after that miss 😁 #ICCWorldTestChampionship #icc #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #dhoni #mahi #captaincool #thala #MSD #MSDhoni #memories #ICCWTCFinal pic.twitter.com/o6BnUcDDNy— guddu patel (@gud__92__72) June 23, 2021
Dhoni was definitely the greatest captain India's ever had and it showed in the way he led the team during tough times. And don't forget, it was him, who carried Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja when every one else thought they were done!
I mean, the sheer number of trophies he's won should be enough to remember him but the fact that people worship him for achievements other than those proves just how good a captain he was. And fans just never forget things like that.
Retweet, If you can hear the commentary when you see this picture. 😌🔥@MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/B8Afg98Zwf— DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) June 23, 2021
This Day, That Year 😎🔥 #WhistlePodu | @MSDhoni | #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/vGN4AJlb9V— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) June 23, 2021
Well I'm not here to prove how much I miss him today.🥺❤️🥺#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BaGuAZ9Ufr— प्रशांत दांगी (@diplomaticdangi) June 23, 2021
Celebrating The Win Like A Child...— MS DHONI Zealot™ (@msdhonizealot) June 23, 2021
And Handing Over Trophy to Youngster.....
This Day from 2013, We All Saw Captain MS Dhoni Displaying The Leadership Demo at Its Best 😍❤️#MSDhoni • #Dhoni • @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bsfekfESBZ
Pic from Southampton during the WTC Finals 👌— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) June 22, 2021
Unfaded enigma @msdhoni ❤️😎 #MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/2r292ppHow
MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket last year on the 15th of August, 2020.
This has become too emotional of an article. BRB...