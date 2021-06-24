Yesterday was 8 years since MS Dhoni's Indian team won the Champions Trophy in England and the Indian captain joined an elite list of captains who have lifted every ICC trophy. And given that yesterday was also the day India lost the WTC, people really started to miss their Thalla

Source: Twitter

Dhoni/ MS Dhoni started trending on Twitter and sooner than later, the whole platform was filled with images and videos of the former Indian captain. 

Dhoni was definitely the greatest captain India's ever had and it showed in the way he led the team during tough times. And don't forget, it was him, who carried Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja when every one else thought they were done!

I mean, the sheer number of trophies he's won should be enough to remember him but the fact that people worship him for achievements other than those proves just how good a captain he was. And fans just never forget things like that.

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket last year on the 15th of August, 2020. 

This has become too emotional of an article. BRB...