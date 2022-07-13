The first ODI between India and England witnessed the Jasprit Bumrah magic once again as the pacer scalped 6 wickets that handed India an emphatic 10-wicket victory over England. 

However, when it comes to Bumrah, it's not just what he does but also how he does it. Would you look at this? Pure insanity. 

Bumrah now has the most prolific ODI bowling figures in England, followed by teammate and fellow-pacer Kuldeep Yadav who also took 6 wickets there back in 2018. 

This was also the third-best bowling performance by an Indian in the ODIs overall. 

Thanks to his brilliance, there is not a person who has anything negative to say about Bumrah. How is one going to criticise? What is one going to say?

Here are some of the reactions to his spell from India and abroad as people try to process what happened on the field yesterday.

While we are at it, here is a tiny clip of cricket presenter Sanjana Ganeshan, roasting English batters after her husband's destructive performance. Low-key love it. 

The tour to England has been a great one for Bumrah who has contributed not only with the bowl but also the bat, scoring the historic 29 runs in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling.

What a dream to be living - a statement true for both, Bumrah and us.