The first ODI between India and England witnessed the Jasprit Bumrah magic once again as the pacer scalped 6 wickets that handed India an emphatic 10-wicket victory over England.

However, when it comes to Bumrah, it's not just what he does but also how he does it. Would you look at this? Pure insanity.

Bumrah now has the most prolific ODI bowling figures in England, followed by teammate and fellow-pacer Kuldeep Yadav who also took 6 wickets there back in 2018.

This was also the third-best bowling performance by an Indian in the ODIs overall.

Thanks to his brilliance, there is not a person who has anything negative to say about Bumrah. How is one going to criticise? What is one going to say?

Here are some of the reactions to his spell from India and abroad as people try to process what happened on the field yesterday.

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"

Jasprit Bumrah: An all time great of India.

Jasprit Bumrah in Powerplay today:



0,0,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,W,0,5WD,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,1,WD,0,0,1,0.



Jasprit Bumrah in Powerplay today:

0,0,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,W,0,5WD,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,1,WD,0,0,1,0.

- Overall figures of 5-2-9-4. Only 3 runs out of which came through the bat. Just too good, what a bowler!

Lowest ever score by England against India.



Lowest ever score by England against India.

Take a bow Jasprit Bumrah, you not only bowled out the world champions but also those English experts who doubted India's chances on a green top wicket.

What did they feed India's bowlers today… and can I have the recipe? Jasprit Bumrah bowling fire, burning through the lineup. What a 6fer!

Terrific performance this by India won the match by 10 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah 6/19 and Rohit Sharma 76*(58) done the damage and lead the series 1-0 .

Jasprit Bumrah in SENA:



ODI Debut.

Test Debut.

T20I Debut.

First 5-wicket haul in Tests.

Best ODI Bowling figure.

Best T20I Bowling figure.

First MOM in Tests.

First MOM in ODIs.

First MOM in T20I.

Captaincy Debut. pic.twitter.com/opuelMRMMM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 12, 2022

While we are at it, here is a tiny clip of cricket presenter Sanjana Ganeshan, roasting English batters after her husband's destructive performance. Low-key love it.

The tour to England has been a great one for Bumrah who has contributed not only with the bowl but also the bat, scoring the historic 29 runs in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah in this England tour:



Scored 29 runs in a single over in Tests.

Took five-wickets in an ODI. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022

What a dream to be living - a statement true for both, Bumrah and us.