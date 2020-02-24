We have seen many things on a football field, but with this, I think we have seen it all.

As most players writhe in pain (or at least act like it), on slightest nudge, a Scottish footballer reattached her dislocated knee and went on to play the game like nothing happened.

That sentence is not made up and there is video evidence for the same. Watch at your own risk.

How a Scottish female footballer deals with a dislocated kneecap,...and then there’s Aston Villa’s @AElGhazi7 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/1mRuPTIf4X — BagotArmsGolfSociety (@BagotArmsGolf) February 23, 2020

Jane O’Toole, the captain of St Mirren WFC, dislocated her knee after a fall during her team's match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And the next thing you know, she is slamming it back into place.

And then, she is playing again.

Our captain Jane O'Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness.... you can't put a good woman down - she got back up and played the full 90 minutes ⚫⚽️🔴https://t.co/L8BLAVjmBN — St Mirren WFC (@stmirrenwfc) February 21, 2020

She was assisted by medics and she went on to play for another 40 minutes, which didn't quite prove to be worth it because her team lost 7-0.

Her dedication, though, is winning her applause on the internet as people are still in disbelief over what she did.

Every injury feigning, rolly pollying, fosbery flopping, diving cheat should be made to watch this video constantly for 24hrs with no breaks — grimbobaggins (@grimbobaggins1) February 21, 2020

That is, without doubt, the hardest thing I’ve ever seen on a football field and every single “cheat/diver” should take note. — Kevin Farmer (@kevin_kjf) February 21, 2020

I remember when I dislocated my kneecap, when the ambulance came, the paramedic asked me if I wanted him to push the patella back into place, I replied to him "So you want me to die on this pitch?"😂😂😂

He passed me the morphine and I went to the hospital 😂😂😂 — John Laryea (@giojo96) February 21, 2020

Footballs not for woman!!!... aye right ! — dex (@PRodgersN) February 21, 2020

As someone who has dislocated his knee twice (due to sports) all I can say is - holy f$ck! — Wrenfoe ℹ (@Wrenfoe) February 23, 2020

Hope you are feeling better now Jane O’Toole, totally legend — AndrewRichmond (@arichmondScot) February 22, 2020

Can women athletes now get equal pay buddy?