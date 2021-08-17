After stitching an unbeaten partnership of 89 runs, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, along with Siraj, led India to a 151-run win at the Lord's, proving that there is nothing the current crop of Indian bowlers can't do.

Beating England in their own backyard by a margin this huge is a big accomplishment, and the credit almost entirely goes to the bowlers who wrapped up England's innings for 120 runs amid a lot of chatter on and off the field.

Naturally, people can't stop praising the guys, and here are some of the reactions.

Breaking news: India to play 11 pace bowlers for the next game to strengthen their batting order — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 16, 2021

team India bowlers today: pic.twitter.com/W7WCCvkskx — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 16, 2021

India's fast bowlers picked 20 out of 20 wickets at Nottingham. 19 out of 20 at Lord's. Spare one was a runout. Contrast this to the moaning by the English about spinning pitches in India. This Indian team doesn't complain, we get on with it and thrash teams in their backyard. — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) August 16, 2021

Outstanding performance by team India 🇮🇳 at Lord’s. Richly deserved winners. A complete team effort. Such an amazing performance by bowlers. Great efforts. 👍#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yUYZmUQUw3 — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi_FC) August 16, 2021

#India 🇮🇳 What a win 🏆

Spectacular game 💥 Indian Bowlers standing tall 🔥👏🏻#IndvsEng

India 🇮🇳 lead the series — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 16, 2021

This pitch hasn’t looked as slow as it looked when the English bowlers were bowling on it. Kudos to the skills of this pace quartet. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2021

India on top . If I was the Camera Person I would point the camera only on the fast bowlers all the time in this test . They are the heroes of this test match in bowling and batting. #IndvsEng — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 16, 2021

Lords bow to India!

There is no cricket like Test cricket. A victory at Lords always special.

This one even more for how it happened.

An Indian team of great talent and self belief.

Fast bowlers take 20 wickets. When we started, they only took the shine off the new ball! pic.twitter.com/GFod75cVBg — Jawed Ashraf (@JawedAshraf5) August 16, 2021

