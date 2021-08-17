After stitching an unbeaten partnership of 89 runs, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, along with Siraj, led India to a 151-run win at the Lord's, proving that there is nothing the current crop of Indian bowlers can't do. 

Beating England in their own backyard by a margin this huge is a big accomplishment, and the credit almost entirely goes to the bowlers who wrapped up England's innings for 120 runs amid a lot of chatter on and off the field.

Naturally, people can't stop praising the guys, and here are some of the reactions.

The best in the world.