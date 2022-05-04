In possibly the biggest action taken against a journalist by the BCCI, Boria Majumdar has been banned by the board for 2 years for threatening Wriddhiman Saha. The BCCI noted that Boria's behaviour was "in the nature of threat and intimidation".

In a statement, BCCI mentioned the sanctions imposed on Boria as a result of being found guilty.

The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions - 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

The 2 year ban by BCCI for Boria Majumdar includes:



- Won't be getting accreditation as a member of press in India.

- Won't be getting any interview for registered player in India.

- Won't get access to any BCCI members owned association cricket facilities. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 4, 2022

The investigation was initiated after Wriddhiman Saha had posted a screenshot of his conversation with Boria (without revealing the journalist's name) in February 2022.

Boria's aggressive tone was not lost on anyone, and BCCI had announced that a probe will be ordered into the matter.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Today the decision has been finalised and this is how people have been reacting to the news.

There has been no comment from Saha on the matter yet.