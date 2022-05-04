In possibly the biggest action taken against a journalist by the BCCI, Boria Majumdar has been banned by the board for 2 years for threatening Wriddhiman Saha. The BCCI noted that Boria's behaviour was "in the nature of threat and intimidation".

Boria Majumdar
Source: The Federal

In a statement, BCCI mentioned the sanctions imposed on Boria as a result of being found guilty. 

The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions - 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

The investigation was initiated after Wriddhiman Saha had posted a screenshot of his conversation with Boria (without revealing the journalist's name) in February 2022. 

Boria's aggressive tone was not lost on anyone, and BCCI had announced that a probe will be ordered into the matter. 

Today the decision has been finalised and this is how people have been reacting to the news.

There has been no comment from Saha on the matter yet.