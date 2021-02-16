Before the start of the second Test between India and England, there was a lot of conversation about the pitch at Chepauk and how it is going to assist the spinners.

Naturally, everyone immediately thought of Ashwin. "There is no chance for English batsmen in such conditions, given Ashwin's form".

What people did not imagine was that Ashwin will do wonders, but not just with the ball. As I write this, Ashwin has 3 wickets to his name, as England try to make it to lunch without losing. This is after his beautiful century (106) yesterday, and a 5-for before that.

R Ashwin’s first Test century at his home ground!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Fpa2XPOfEC — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2021

Add to that Virat's 62, Rohit's 161, Rahane's 67, and Pant's 58* - these put together pretty much end the conversation.

This says two things. 1. Predications about the pitch by the experts (of which there are many), should be a little more insightful than sensational headlines. 2. There are conditions that are 'unplayable', and what we are seeing at the Chepauk doesn't fall in that category. Clearly.

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Just to make it clear.India are a better team in these conditions.Have better spinners.Have more Bateman that have more skill of playing the spinning ball,but it’s still a very poor Test match Pitch..btw I have said it many times in UK when we have prepared Green ones #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Those were my two bits, here are some from Twitter.

Ashwin will bowl well in any condition. But Leach and Moeen will be dangerous if it is a square turner. — Vijay Mayilvahan (@VijaiMadras) February 12, 2021

Whole England team should learn Batting from Ashwin . It will be helpful for them rather than doing RR for the pitch condition — SouravMSD🦁 (@SouravMsd) February 15, 2021

If Ashwin can score a 100 on this pitch, then England have no right to complain about the condition of pitch. It's difficult to bat but Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin have shown that it can be done.



#INDvsENG — Shehryar Sheikh (@SHehryarSHeikh8) February 15, 2021

India have now made 523 runs on this so called “bad pitch” and they still have 2 wickets in hand ! Thoughts ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 15, 2021

Awful wicket when Ashwin is making 100* right? 😉



Match condition doesn't count because he's shown runs can be made. Will it be tough? Yes. Can runs be made? He's your answer.



Wonderful knock Ashwin 👏👏



Stop using pitch as excuse for a poor performance from England — Marc Gisby 🏏🎮 🇪🇺 (@gisby_marc) February 15, 2021

England crying over pitch condition Meanwhile ashwin pic.twitter.com/Egp28dIb0i — PeakyFCB (@17_omkar) February 15, 2021

"Don't understand the pitch complaints, we have scored big on it," said Indian all-rounder #AxarPatel, after another dominant day for the hosts in 2nd Test against England#INDvENG #ViratKohli #RAshwin pic.twitter.com/FFHZWQ4Rui — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 15, 2021

Whether a pitch is good or bad can’t be judged from one team’s lack of skill to play on it. And if a Test ends in less than 5 days because of that inability, don’t blame the pitch. To me a poor pitch is one that can’t produce 40wkts or one that risks injuries for batsmen #IndvEng — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 15, 2021

"England struggling not due to the pitch but because of Rohit Sharma's 161 in 1st innings and some poor bowling" - Ex England cricketer Mark Butcher.



No doubt this is the best innings of @ImRo45 's test career.#INDvsENG • #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/JCSmXtxVE0 — #Mi Vivek (@miPatilVivek) February 16, 2021

For those cribbing about this pitch, remember that this surface is better (more fair) than the previous one. Conditions are fairly similar on days 1 and 2. In the first Test, the toss gave the winning it a head start.



Also, I love such pitches. #INDvENG — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 14, 2021

Bowler friendly pitch??

IND scored 1 Test 100 on the entire AUS tour. They've scored 2 now in this match on this allegedly dodgy pitch. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) February 15, 2021

