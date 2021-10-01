The Indian women's cricket team touched another victory today. Smriti Mandhana created a historic moment for all of us to be proud of.

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a Test hundred on Australian soil. We can't stop screaming in victory.

Twitter hails for her victory as Indian's can't keep calm & shower love in the comments section. 

Mandhana added to her overnight score of 80 and reached a hundred with a remarkable pull off Ellyse Perry that raced to the boundary. It is also the only second Test hundred by an Indian against the Aussies.

She took 171 balls to cross the triple-digit mark and got out for 127 runs. Though opening day’s play was washed out due to rain,  Mandhana survived when she was caught off a no-ball in the 46th over of the innings. 

With this century, Mandhana joined an elite list of Indian women's Test centurions, becoming the ninth player from India to reach the triple-digit mark.

We are proud of you, Mandhana!