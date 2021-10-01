The Indian women's cricket team touched another victory today. Smriti Mandhana created a historic moment for all of us to be proud of.

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a Test hundred on Australian soil. We can't stop screaming in victory.

Twitter hails for her victory as Indian's can't keep calm & shower love in the comments section.

Mandhana added to her overnight score of 80 and reached a hundred with a remarkable pull off Ellyse Perry that raced to the boundary. It is also the only second Test hundred by an Indian against the Aussies.



She took 171 balls to cross the triple-digit mark and got out for 127 runs. Though opening day’s play was washed out due to rain, Mandhana survived when she was caught off a no-ball in the 46th over of the innings.

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Historic moment in Indian Women's cricket - Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian Women to score a Test hundred in Australian soil.pic.twitter.com/HkJxFYTUHO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2021

1st Indian woman to score a century in Australia

1st visitor (non-English) to score a 100 in Aus



All in a #PinkBallTest where the closest to practice before the series was carrying a ball in her kit bag.



If #SmritiMandhana isn't the definition of swag, I do not know who is. pic.twitter.com/AqJtCu87ac — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) October 1, 2021

💯 to Smriti Mandhana!



A brilliant century coming off 170 deliveries, with 18 fours and one six #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NiVLlgQ4UQ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 1, 2021

First pink ball Test, first hundred.



Well played @mandhana_smriti 😇😇😍pic.twitter.com/tVuuw87IPl — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 1, 2021

Indians in #WBBL07



• Smriti Mandhana - Sydney Thunder

• Deepti Sharma - Sydney Thunder

• Shafali Verma - Sydney Sixers

• Radha Yadav - Sydney Sixers

• Richa Ghosh - Hobart Hurricanes

• Harmanpreet Kaur - Melbourne Renegades

• Jemimah R - Melbourne Renegades



Who's next?🤔 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 29, 2021

Bringing the First 100 in style, So @mandhana_smriti is the first Indian woman to score a ton in a pink ball Test! What a feat, can’t get better🤙🏻#AUSvsIND #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/KpUpGBV9mh — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 1, 2021

💯 What an innings! Smriti Mandhana gets to her first Test hundred#AUSvIND #PinkBallTest — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 1, 2021

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG 🥳😊 #PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

Fantastic just fantastic from @mandhana_smriti pink ball 100 and one that will always be remembered with fondness. Setting up the game. Well played. @BCCIWomen — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 1, 2021

A test hundred on Australian soil from @mandhana_smriti. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/u7tgfJSWVp — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 1, 2021 16 boundaries in the first 16 overs of a test match!! @mandhana_smriti and @TheShafaliVerma were on fire! Wish I could have seen it. Highlights anywhere? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021

Smriti Mandhana goes for an outstanding 127. One of the finest innings you'll see by a Indian women cricketer. She looked solid throughout the innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

Smriti Mandhana's Test Cricket Career:-



•Tests - 4

•Runs - 294

•Average - 49.0

•50/100 - 2/1



Test Fifty in England, Test Hundred in Australia. So she scored runs in Difficult conditions for India. - One of the Best in the Business. pic.twitter.com/SLeIZw4XBi — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 1, 2021

What an innings that was from Smriti Mandhana, great knock. It's the highest Test score by an overseas player in Australia. #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/mqpu8xnQWh — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) October 1, 2021

With this century, Mandhana joined an elite list of Indian women's Test centurions, becoming the ninth player from India to reach the triple-digit mark.



We are proud of you, Mandhana!