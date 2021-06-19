A wave of sadness ran through the country last night when The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, passed away due to covid at the age of 91.

He reportedly took his last breath at 11:30 PM and since that time, condolences have been pouring in from all direction for one of India's biggest athletes ever.

Among these condolences, there are also demands for him to be conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously. To the extent that 'Bharat Ratna' has started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.

The greatest of all time in the history of Indian athletics.



This man deserves Bharat Ratna



RIP💔



#MilkhaSingh #RIPMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/ALN5ctP9T9 — Deepak Singh (@deepusngh181) June 19, 2021

Bharat Ratna for two of India’s most glittering ratnas - Major Dhayn Chand and Milkha Singh. — Sanjeev🌈 (@sanjeevkumar__) June 19, 2021

#Milkha singh ji was an inspiration for millions of Indians with a message that we can win the battle against any odd situation..

Milkha Singh ji deserve Bharat Ratna @narendramodi ji, please #RIPMilkhaSingh — Praveen Kumar (@RigidDemocracy) June 19, 2021

Who can now run barefeet and win Gold for India. What Milkha Singh has done for the country is enough to inspire many generations of athletes in this nation. He lived a Legendary life, which a few even can dream of. India should confer upon him the Bharat Ratna. — Afzāl افضال अफ़्ज़ाल (@afzalistan) June 19, 2021

Request GOI to confer Bharat Ratna to legendary sportsman #MilkhaSingh for his unparalleled achievements on the international stage which brought glory to India. — Amar (@asdeo_) June 19, 2021

My Inspiration, My Proud, Padam Shri, Saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. End of an era. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. Rest in peace Sir!! Request for Bharat Ratna for Flying Sikh — Advocate Sukhbir Hooda (@HoodaSukhbir) June 19, 2021

As a tribute ' Bharat Ratna' should be conferred upon legendry Athlete ' Milkha Singh ' .#MilkhaSinghRIP pic.twitter.com/JMSfILor3C — Rajdeep Sandhu (@Sandhu________) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh was awarded a Padma Shri in 1959.