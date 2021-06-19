A wave of sadness ran through the country last night when The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, passed away due to covid at the age of 91. 

He reportedly took his last breath at 11:30 PM and since that time, condolences have been pouring in from all direction for one of India's biggest athletes ever. 

Among these condolences, there are also demands for him to be conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously. To the extent that 'Bharat Ratna' has started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.  

Milkha Singh was awarded a Padma Shri in 1959.