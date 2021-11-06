India won over Scotland yesterday by chasing the target in just 39 balls. The win gave a massive boost to India's net run rate. And while people are talking about India's probability of reaching into the semi-finals, this one picture from the dressing room is going viral for other reasons.
5 Kg ka cake, 3-3 ke do candle, 2 litre wali pepsi aur 15 plates laane hai bday party ke liye pic.twitter.com/k2Cs6rgEBp— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 5, 2021
The photo shows MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathore and Hardik Pandya looking at a piece of paper (like a list).
The tweet has garnered amazing response from netizens who are coming up with their own interpretations and also made a meme out of it.
List me mera Maal nahi likha kya ? pic.twitter.com/bwwnP9s9AB— Harsh Shah🇮🇳 (@Harshah0701) November 5, 2021
Guptill aur Philips ko IPL Contract— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 5, 2021
Nabi ka 10 lac
Rashid ka 20 lac
aur bakiyon ko 1 -1 kilo Kaju Katli ka packet de denge pic.twitter.com/0DHbISYEVR
Ravi:- Yeh toh chakhna hua!! Maal mein kya hai?? Whisky yaa scotch?? 😭😭😭— Saksham 🇮🇳💥🪔 (@okiedokiloki) November 5, 2021
Ravi shatri trying to find alcohol in the list. https://t.co/VSs6mAJs7O— kathikeya (@eravanth19) November 6, 2021
Me and my boiz after exam checking if answer was right https://t.co/b2YShwYEVW— Mr. Xx (@Mrrishabhxx) November 6, 2021
On a lighter note:— Piyush Goenka (@go_piyush) November 5, 2021
Ravi Shastri: 2L Pepsi ke saath 2 bottle Royal Stag lagega
Hardik Pandya: Isme maal kaha hai?#INDvSCO #Dhoni https://t.co/tt2yzgUaKw
😂😂Bursting. This is legend https://t.co/Q3JlUIbore— Triamb Maharaj (@TriambM) November 5, 2021
Dhyan se dekho, 2 litre wali pepsi nahi hai voh. https://t.co/rPU9qprA95— Aditya Pratap Singh (@adityasingh127) November 5, 2021
12 Beer , 1 Quarter Royal Stag 1 Quarter old monk , 1 Quarter Vodka aur Chakane me Chilli Chicken https://t.co/72TNmsMRYq— Baba (@yuvrajkathole) November 5, 2021
2 packet bade wale lays. aur bacho ke liyie party hats bhi. dhoni be like "hardik to meri scooti le ja". #HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/y3b9VCy9qs— Abhi 🇦🇫 (@ItzAbhizz) November 5, 2021
Because what's anything without a meme, right?