India won over Scotland yesterday by chasing the target in just 39 balls. The win gave a massive boost to India's net run rate. And while people are talking about India's probability of reaching into the semi-finals, this one picture from the dressing room is going viral for other reasons.

5 Kg ka cake, 3-3 ke do candle, 2 litre wali pepsi aur 15 plates laane hai bday party ke liye pic.twitter.com/k2Cs6rgEBp — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 5, 2021

The photo shows MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathore and Hardik Pandya looking at a piece of paper (like a list).

The tweet has garnered amazing response from netizens who are coming up with their own interpretations and also made a meme out of it.

List me mera Maal nahi likha kya ? pic.twitter.com/bwwnP9s9AB — Harsh Shah🇮🇳 (@Harshah0701) November 5, 2021

Guptill aur Philips ko IPL Contract

Nabi ka 10 lac

Rashid ka 20 lac



aur bakiyon ko 1 -1 kilo Kaju Katli ka packet de denge pic.twitter.com/0DHbISYEVR — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 5, 2021

Ravi:- Yeh toh chakhna hua!! Maal mein kya hai?? Whisky yaa scotch?? 😭😭😭 — Saksham 🇮🇳💥🪔 (@okiedokiloki) November 5, 2021

Daru toh likha hi nahi pic.twitter.com/aUTciQHz0P — Mask (@lolwa_op) November 5, 2021

Ravi Shastri soch rhe honge bc ismein daru kyu nhi likhi, jaldi se 2 qtr ek likh special mere liye tor tum log bottle manga lo!! https://t.co/sEm62xDAxP — योगेश 🇮🇳 (@Yogy_____) November 6, 2021

Ravi shatri trying to find alcohol in the list. https://t.co/VSs6mAJs7O — kathikeya (@eravanth19) November 6, 2021

Me and my boiz after exam checking if answer was right https://t.co/b2YShwYEVW — Mr. Xx (@Mrrishabhxx) November 6, 2021

On a lighter note:



Ravi Shastri: 2L Pepsi ke saath 2 bottle Royal Stag lagega

Hardik Pandya: Isme maal kaha hai?#INDvSCO #Dhoni https://t.co/tt2yzgUaKw — Piyush Goenka (@go_piyush) November 5, 2021

😂😂Bursting. This is legend https://t.co/Q3JlUIbore — Triamb Maharaj (@TriambM) November 5, 2021

Dhyan se dekho, 2 litre wali pepsi nahi hai voh. https://t.co/rPU9qprA95 — Aditya Pratap Singh (@adityasingh127) November 5, 2021

12 Beer , 1 Quarter Royal Stag 1 Quarter old monk , 1 Quarter Vodka aur Chakane me Chilli Chicken https://t.co/72TNmsMRYq — Baba (@yuvrajkathole) November 5, 2021

2 packet bade wale lays. aur bacho ke liyie party hats bhi. dhoni be like "hardik to meri scooti le ja". #HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/y3b9VCy9qs — Abhi 🇦🇫 (@ItzAbhizz) November 5, 2021

Because what's anything without a meme, right?