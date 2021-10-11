It's the Indian women's cricket team again making us proud. Shikha Pandey, on Saturday, delivered the " Ball of the century", leaving us all aflutter.  

Shikha last played in international cricket in July in England. All this while waited to give us this extraordinary delivery. 

The second T20I against Australia was played at the Carrara Oval on Saturday. Pandey opened the bowling for the Indian women's cricket team & sent Alyssa Healy back to the pavilion on the second ball of the innings. 

Soon the video went viral & people started praising Shikha for this exceptional movement. 

Though the match went in favour of Australia, we still cannot resist but hail the moment Shikha created.  

The third and final match of the tour will be played on Sunday.