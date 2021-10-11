It's the Indian women's cricket team again making us proud. Shikha Pandey, on Saturday, delivered the " Ball of the century", leaving us all aflutter.
Shikha last played in international cricket in July in England. All this while waited to give us this extraordinary delivery.
THAT IS UNREAL FROM SHIKHA PANDEY 🤯🤯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/a5zjBdsxdS— CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 9, 2021
The second T20I against Australia was played at the Carrara Oval on Saturday. Pandey opened the bowling for the Indian women's cricket team & sent Alyssa Healy back to the pavilion on the second ball of the innings.
Soon the video went viral & people started praising Shikha for this exceptional movement.
Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021
What a ball from Shikha Pandey, It was a ripper. pic.twitter.com/NJUfymrlwC— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2021
Are you for real, Shikha Pandey? 🤯— Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) October 9, 2021
What a ball! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hEtVD9HxVZ
That's magic, Shikha Pandey.pic.twitter.com/PCRxNu4bFg— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 9, 2021
Unreeeeeeal! 😱 How far did that ball move? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D3g7jqRXWK— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021
Delivery of the century in Woman cricket.— Gagan deep (@KingOfPunjabG) October 9, 2021
Shikha Pandey did the magic
Proud of You girl. #shikhapandey #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tw6DwQjI4w
Magical delivery by Shikha Pandey to dismiss Alyssa Healy. pic.twitter.com/hhubNg9azW— Rajiv Kumar (@RajivKumar1) October 10, 2021
Definitely the ball of the century— Amit. (@Its_Mahi_7) October 9, 2021
What a great swing..
Eventually India gets its lady Anderson.
What a beautiful bowl by Shikha Pandey..#INDvsAUS #shikhapandey pic.twitter.com/kXRRUzKi4i
What a ripper!! That one came back sharply. Shikha Pandey is pumped up! Just the start india was hoping for!!. Healy departs for 4. pic.twitter.com/NH2nXdkzUe— Shanu Kumar (@ShanuKu39157001) October 9, 2021
#AUSvIND— The Field (@thefield_in) October 10, 2021
Shikha Pandey's delivery to Alyssa Healy got the Australian camp's attention too. 🔥
🎥 Cricket Australia pic.twitter.com/Nd2eJH1zMG
Though the match went in favour of Australia, we still cannot resist but hail the moment Shikha created.
The third and final match of the tour will be played on Sunday.