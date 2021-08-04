Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees another medal for India, as he advances to the gold medal match in the Men's 57kg freestyle category with a fall victory over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

As a result, silver for India is secured and gold is promised.

Sachin Tendulkar and many other notable personalities took it to Twitter to applaud his feat.

Wow. Ravi Kumar Dahiya 🇮🇳 beats Nurislam Sanayev 🇰🇿 in Men's Freestyle (57 kg) #Wrestling Semifinals. Into the FINALS! Silver 🥈 confirmed. Hunt on for Gold 🥇 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 4, 2021

One of the finest and most dramatic comeback by Ravi Kumar Dahiya!

India is confirmed of another Olympic medal as Ravi is through to the 57kg FINAL in men's #Wrestling

at #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8dn6VdFKhk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

Wow wow wow! Ravi Kumar Dahiya: remember the name! What a comeback from 9-2 down. Scripts history, by becoming the second Indian wrestler to reach a final bout! Guaranteed a silver, promises gold! Go for it. You make us proud Ravi! #Olympics #Wrestling #Cheer4India — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 4, 2021

Thirteen years after the last Indian man to win an Olympic medal - his idol Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya is guaranteed another. He has won all his bouts in Tokyo by fall or technical superiority. Kept his cool, didn't let some gamesmanship from the Kazakh Sanayev get to him. pic.twitter.com/1o3CtWu1YU — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

What a comeback wizard Ravi Dahiya…from down and out to winner…another Indian in the final, a bout away from gold…



And you know what: do we remember there’s a big India-Eng Test series beginning today.



That’s the power of Olympic sport. It pushes cricket to sidelines.. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 4, 2021

What a comeback. Ravi Kumar Dahiya shows his brilliance on the mat and enters the #Wrestling Finals of #Tokyo2020 with panache.



Congratulations and best wishes for the 🥇 bout.#StrongerTogether #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/8cENAomhxL — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 4, 2021

Proud netizens flooded Twitter to appreciate his spectacular entry into the finals!

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) beats Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to enter Olympics Final; assured of at least Silver Medal



What a Comeback 👏👍 Champ#IndiaAtOlympics pic.twitter.com/OthBb7SPny — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) August 4, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wow, what a comeback!!

From 9-3 down to winning the match in last minute - Arise and Applaud everyone!

Into the finals of Olympics, onto Gold medal!#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/Wguk8cTNiO — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 4, 2021

Absolutely astonishing, what a bout, What a comeback by this man रवि दहिया, one of the best comebacks you’ll ever see in any sports, he was losing 9-2 till 4.30, only 1.30 min to go, and he wins the match by Fall. Remember the name💪🏻🇮🇳🤼. pic.twitter.com/lQ07BoJaIL — Mr. Rawat (@ekagrarocks) August 4, 2021

Latest: good news: Wrestling Update | Ravi Kumar pins down Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan with less than a minute left. Ravi in the final.

--- What a comeback by Ravi, trailing 5-9 one minute before, he made him fall. Chit Kar Diya.

Go for Gold Ravi 👏👏👏 — Totlani Krishan🇮🇳 (@kktotlani) August 4, 2021

What a comeback !

Believe in yourself and anything is possible.

Go for Gold 🥇#RaviKumarDahiya #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/16N923fzCa — Rashmika (@Rashmika421) August 4, 2021

We are rooting for Ravi, are you? Share your excitement in the comments below!