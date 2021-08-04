Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees another medal for India, as he advances to the gold medal match in the Men's 57kg freestyle category with a fall victory over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. 

As a result, silver for India is secured and gold is promised. 

Source: dnaindia

Sachin Tendulkar and many other notable personalities took it to Twitter to applaud his feat.

Proud netizens flooded Twitter to appreciate his spectacular entry into the finals!

