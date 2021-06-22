There are very few things that lift your spirits like a good session of bhangra with friends and that's exactly what seems to have been on the minds of fans attending the India vs New Zealand WTC final. 

In a video shared by cricket analyst and consultant, Freddie Wilde, his flatmates can be seen doing bhangra with Indian fans, and it looks like they were all having a lot of fun. 

While the match itself seems to be inching towards a draw, this is the best way to pass time and have a few moments of joy. Here are some of the reactions to the video. 

At least someone is having fun.