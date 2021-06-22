There are very few things that lift your spirits like a good session of bhangra with friends and that's exactly what seems to have been on the minds of fans attending the India vs New Zealand WTC final.
In a video shared by cricket analyst and consultant, Freddie Wilde, his flatmates can be seen doing bhangra with Indian fans, and it looks like they were all having a lot of fun.
Just been sent this video. Ridiculously, these two nutters are my flat mates. #INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/puQM7zNwDV— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 21, 2021
While the match itself seems to be inching towards a draw, this is the best way to pass time and have a few moments of joy. Here are some of the reactions to the video.
inka alag hi #WTCFinal chal raha hai https://t.co/dOWC0Tma5m— Nitesh Pandey (@iNPday) June 22, 2021
Goddamn sport❤️ https://t.co/MNvPfdAFPp— Showrya Tirnati (@showryat) June 22, 2021
🪘 keep it going https://t.co/zNp7JtZWwt— Bharat Army Dholis (@BharatArmyDhols) June 21, 2021
At least someone is having fun.