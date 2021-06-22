There are very few things that lift your spirits like a good session of bhangra with friends and that's exactly what seems to have been on the minds of fans attending the India vs New Zealand WTC final.

In a video shared by cricket analyst and consultant, Freddie Wilde, his flatmates can be seen doing bhangra with Indian fans, and it looks like they were all having a lot of fun.

Just been sent this video. Ridiculously, these two nutters are my flat mates. #INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/puQM7zNwDV — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 21, 2021

While the match itself seems to be inching towards a draw, this is the best way to pass time and have a few moments of joy. Here are some of the reactions to the video.

inka alag hi #WTCFinal chal raha hai https://t.co/dOWC0Tma5m — Nitesh Pandey (@iNPday) June 22, 2021

😂 this is amazing 👍 https://t.co/ZKx0qrG4wG — Shubhank Verma /शुभांक वर्मा🇮🇳 (@sanatani_verma) June 22, 2021

🪘 keep it going https://t.co/zNp7JtZWwt — Bharat Army Dholis (@BharatArmyDhols) June 21, 2021

That's some top footwork at the Hampshire Bowl 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YHHBh1r0BH — Aman Goel (@Merci_Arsene) June 21, 2021

At least someone is having fun.