It is unlikely that our rivalry with the Pakistan Cricket Team will end any time soon. That's half the fun, to be honest. But you gotta love the guys for the entertainment they provide.
In the most recent episode of Pak cricket blunders, player Umar Akmal tweeted a picture of himself with Abdul Razaaq and wrote: 'Mother from another brother'.
Which is sillier than Pakistan's fielding on most occasions.
Umar Akmal is my favorite Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/b8Rs08n4Ns— Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) February 19, 2020
It was obviously a mistake, though, and Akmal quickly deleted the tweet upon realising it.
The internet, however, had already done its thing and the results are hilarious to say the least.
If you are free at something, never do it for good - Umar Akmal— A M I T (@invincible6_) February 19, 2020
#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/HgXlpvkCJt
Consumption of health is injurious to liquor !#UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/4AYaA8GzYV— Harry (@HareebAbbasi) February 20, 2020
A single Sheet of future cannot decide your paper 😊#umarakmal pic.twitter.com/DjnzuqmS2F— Ahmed shahzad (@shezzzzzzzz) February 19, 2020
“Piss , because it smiles off haters”— 🐺 (@UsamaWalayat) February 18, 2020
-Umar Akmal pic.twitter.com/bbBnr3dseU
A doctor a day— Blah Blah Blah 🗯 (@BlahBlahBllaahh) February 18, 2020
Keeps the apple away...
*Sir Umar Akmal* pic.twitter.com/G771j5spKq
Air is in the love 😂😂#umarakmal pic.twitter.com/7fF5E7kXlC— T U B A ☄ (@ViRgoGirL_T) February 20, 2020
Don't happy, be worry.#umarakmal pic.twitter.com/U33umnmd7y— 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) February 20, 2020
Policy is the best honesty.. #UmarAkmalQuote #umarakmal pic.twitter.com/owtOoUA8Ax— Swati Bhatia (@imswatib) February 19, 2020
Sometimes answer is the best silence. #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/WZNLj116EF— Muhammad Usama (@RMUsama786) February 20, 2020
Bitch is karma #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/W0JinnALJ8— Danish Kaleem (@danesh_kaleem) February 20, 2020
Also, on an unrelated note, he got suspended from all cricket-related-activities under PCB's anti-corruption code today.