It is unlikely that our rivalry with the Pakistan Cricket Team will end any time soon. That's half the fun, to be honest. But you gotta love the guys for the entertainment they provide.

In the most recent episode of Pak cricket blunders, player Umar Akmal tweeted a picture of himself with Abdul Razaaq and wrote: 'Mother from another brother'.

Which is sillier than Pakistan's fielding on most occasions. 

It was obviously a mistake, though, and Akmal quickly deleted the tweet upon realising it.

The internet, however, had already done its thing and the results are hilarious to say the least.

Also, on an unrelated note, he got suspended from all cricket-related-activities under PCB's anti-corruption code today. 

Or should I say, he got cricket from suspended?