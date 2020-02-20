It is unlikely that our rivalry with the Pakistan Cricket Team will end any time soon. That's half the fun, to be honest. But you gotta love the guys for the entertainment they provide.

In the most recent episode of Pak cricket blunders, player Umar Akmal tweeted a picture of himself with Abdul Razaaq and wrote: 'Mother from another brother'.

Which is sillier than Pakistan's fielding on most occasions.

Umar Akmal is my favorite Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/b8Rs08n4Ns — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) February 19, 2020

It was obviously a mistake, though, and Akmal quickly deleted the tweet upon realising it.

The internet, however, had already done its thing and the results are hilarious to say the least.

If you are free at something, never do it for good - Umar Akmal



#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/HgXlpvkCJt — A M I T (@invincible6_) February 19, 2020

Consumption of health is injurious to liquor !#UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/4AYaA8GzYV — Harry (@HareebAbbasi) February 20, 2020

Blood is in my cricket.

-Umar Akmal. pic.twitter.com/YFwAss17K1 — Memers production (@memes_walay) February 17, 2020

A single Sheet of future cannot decide your paper 😊#umarakmal pic.twitter.com/DjnzuqmS2F — Ahmed shahzad (@shezzzzzzzz) February 19, 2020

“Piss , because it smiles off haters”



-Umar Akmal pic.twitter.com/bbBnr3dseU — 🐺 (@UsamaWalayat) February 18, 2020

If door doesn't build, knock a opportunity.

~Sir Umar akmal😎 pic.twitter.com/PXUSWL2tD5 — Marwa Pawar ( Moeed, Irfan ,Ansh🎂) (@tameez_sa) February 18, 2020

A doctor a day

Keeps the apple away...

*Sir Umar Akmal* pic.twitter.com/G771j5spKq — Blah Blah Blah 🗯 (@BlahBlahBllaahh) February 18, 2020

Air is in the love 😂😂#umarakmal pic.twitter.com/7fF5E7kXlC — T U B A ☄ (@ViRgoGirL_T) February 20, 2020

“If being Arrest is crime than Sexy me “ 😄



— UMAR AKMAL pic.twitter.com/GRwj13hHIi — Serial Chiller (@_serialchilller) February 13, 2020

My based is treat on how u attitude me

~Umar Akmal pic.twitter.com/PIP4VLTxXK — Abdul Sami Abbasi_8's (@MyTweets_819) February 18, 2020

I will be sadness than my stronger.



__"Umar Akmal"__ pic.twitter.com/7LQYe7RGtA — علوی🔥 (@Mr_Most__Wanted) February 18, 2020

Also, on an unrelated note, he got suspended from all cricket-related-activities under PCB's anti-corruption code today.

Or should I say, he got cricket from suspended?