If the WWE docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride is anything to be believed, wrestling star The Undertaker has called it quits after being in the sport for 33 years. 

In the final of episode of the documentary, named The Last Ride, The Undertaker confessed that he has no desire to get back to the ring now.

If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring.

It was followed by WWE posting this tweet:

His last fight was against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, which Undertaker thinks is the 'perfect ending' to his career.

Meanwhile his fans and followers have been pouring their sentiments on Twitter, thanking the wrestling star for making their childhood amazing.

Truly the end of an era.