If the WWE docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride is anything to be believed, wrestling star The Undertaker has called it quits after being in the sport for 33 years.

"I'm good to walk away ... when we started this whole thing, I wasn't."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/l5ovjfBkOK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

In the final of episode of the documentary, named The Last Ride, The Undertaker confessed that he has no desire to get back to the ring now.

If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring.

It was followed by WWE posting this tweet:

His last fight was against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, which Undertaker thinks is the 'perfect ending' to his career.

Meanwhile his fans and followers have been pouring their sentiments on Twitter, thanking the wrestling star for making their childhood amazing.

Undertaker I grew up watching... Let the man retire and go into HOF and enjoy his life #ThankYouUndertaker pic.twitter.com/cPyC8RXm1p — 紫雷イオ Fanpage #NXTWOMENSCHAMPION (@QueenIoShirai) June 22, 2020

The first wrestling match I ever saw was The Undertaker vs Mankind in a Boiler Room Match. I was 6 years old & watched his career ever since.



The Dead Man, The Phenom, American Bad Ass , Big Evil, The Gunslinger #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/46XLLxNBlR — Xavier Omär | Hot Javi (@XvrOmar) June 21, 2020

Hear this song still giving me goosebumps!!! Was always very exciting to see @undertaker entrance, his presence was unique just extraordinary, he is the GREATEST OF ALL TIME

For this and for everything he did #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/rWwosuQhFp — Lily ✨ (@BellasflairK2) June 22, 2020

After almost 33 years of wrestling, The Undertaker has decided to officially retire



As a wrestling fan, he is one of the most iconic names you can think of as a wrestler. Even people who don't watch wrestling know who The Undertaker is.



Thanks for it all Deadman. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/NuD6fPHNV3 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 21, 2020

If this year's Wrestlemania Boneyard match was truly The Undertaker's last match, then it was one badass way to finish your career #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/LPDE9236BF — Juan (@TheJuanSerafin) June 21, 2020

Over 30 years of memories. Thank You @undertaker #TheLastRide it always had to be, another childhood hero heads off into the sunset! #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/sWJoirL752 — Derek Johnston (@AlwaysRangers) June 21, 2020

If The Undertaker doesn't wrestle again I'm absolutely fine with that.



He has given so much to professional wrestling - he deserves to go out on his own terms.



And I think the boneyard match was the perfect way to end such a wonderful career.#TheLastRide — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) June 21, 2020

Truly the end of an era.