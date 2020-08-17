If you are an international cricketer with a career spanning over one and a half-decade, you're bound to break a lot of records. MS Dhoni is not different. But being the unique player he was, he has made some very unique and interesting records.

1. MS Dhoni's 183* VS Sri Lanka is the highest score in ODIs by a wicket-keeper.

On 31 October 2005, Dhoni came in at 3 and blitzkrieged his way to a 183 helping India successfully chase 299 in Jaipur against Sri Lanka.

2. Dhoni's 148 stumpings in 439 international games is the highest by any wicket-keeper in history.

When it comes to behind the wickets, Dhoni still has the fastest hands in all of creation. Not only that, but he has also been extremely consistent. To put it into perspective, Adam Gilchrist has 92 stumpings in 391 games.

3. MS Dhoni is the only cricketer to have an average of over 100 in successful run chases in ODIs.

Dhoni has remained unbeaten a record 47 times while successfully chasing down totals, which are 17 more than the next-best - Virat Kohli.

4. Dhoni has sent the ball directly past the fence 211 times in the 332 games he has played as captain in international cricket as a captain across formats. English captain Eoin Morgan recently broke that record in 163 matches.

5. The former Indian captain is the only Indian wicket-keeper to score a double century in Tests.

In Fenruary of 2013, Dhoni smashed his way to 224 against Australia in Chennai making him the only Indian wicket-keeper to achieve the feat.

6. Dhoni is also the only captain to win all ICC trophies- the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

MSD's captaincy started when he won the inaugural T20 WC in South Africa (2007). He then followed it up by lifting the 50-over World Cup in India (2011)and the Champions Trophy in England (2013).

7. MS Dhoni is the only player to score more than 10,000 runs batting at No. 6 or lower in international cricket.

Despite having the ability to bat up the order, MS Dhoni stayed at No 6 or 7 throughout his career and helped finish countless games for India. While doing so, he also scored 10,000 plus runs while batting at No 6 or lower!

8. Dhoni has been a part of the ICC ODI Team of the Year a record eight times, the most by any history.

Dhoni first made into the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2006. He then consistently made the team every year from 2008 to 2014.

9. Dhoni also holds the record for the fastest stumping in international cricket.

In a match against the West Indies in 2018, Dhoni took the bails off Keemo Paul in just 0.08 seconds.

10. Dhoni was run out in his first international game. He was dismissed the same way in his last international game.

MSD was dismissed for a duck in his very first international game against Bangladesh in December 2004. In his last game against NZ in the semi-final of the World Cup 2019, he was run out, shattering the dreams of another WC win.

This has been one hell of a career, hasn't it?