Indian cricket fans, take a seat because this story is as thrilling as an IPL final over. Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of 13 years old, has just made history by becoming the youngest player ever to be auctioned in the Indian Premier League. On November 25, 2024, in a high-stakes bidding war in Jeddah, Rajasthan Royals snagged this young sensation for a whopping ₹1.10 crore, leaving Delhi Capitals in the dust.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Vaibhav is younger than the IPL itself! Born in 2011, he’s already proving that age is no barrier when talent speaks volumes. With legends like Rahul Dravid returning to the Royals as head coach, Vaibhav will be mentored by one of Indian cricket’s sharpest minds.

The Record-Breaking Journey of Bihar’s Bituwa

Vaibhav’s cricketing journey isn’t just a fairy tale, it’s a story of grit, sacrifice, and jaw-dropping performances. This teen prodigy burst onto the scene during a match against Australia Under-19s, smashing the fastest century ever by an Indian in Under-19 Tests. His 58-ball century, packed with 14 boundaries and four towering sixes, is only behind Moeen Ali’s 56-ball hundred in Under-19 cricket history. Not bad for someone just starting out, right?

Before this historic feat, Vaibhav had already carved a niche for himself in domestic cricket. He became the fourth-youngest Indian to debut in a recorded first-class match during the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days old. Facing off against seasoned players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Dhawal Kulkarni didn’t faze him one bit.

In the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy, he played a standout innings against Jharkhand, hammering 151 off 128 balls with 22 boundaries and three sixes. His performances in the quadrangular Under-19 series involving India, England, and Bangladesh further solidified his status as a rising star.

Behind the Scenes: A Story of Sacrifice

Vaibhav’s meteoric rise hasn’t come without sacrifices. His father, Sanjeev, spotted his son’s cricketing potential when Vaibhav was just five years old. What followed was a relentless pursuit of excellence. From traveling across Bihar for cricket coaching to selling his land to fund Vaibhav’s training, Sanjeev has done it all.

“Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi, pura Bihar ka bituwa hai (He’s not just my son now, but all of Bihar’s son),” Sanjeev proudly said in an interview. He reminisced about the days of struggle, shuttling between Samastipur and Patna for training sessions and investing every resource into Vaibhav’s cricketing dreams.

And Vaibhav’s hard work paid off. During his Rajasthan Royals trials in Nagpur, he was tasked with scoring 17 runs in an over. Cool as a cucumber, he smashed three sixes and left the selectors in awe.

From Gully Cricket to IPL Glory

Vaibhav’s rise isn’t just about smashing records, it’s also about inspiring the next generation. For a boy who once loved watching Doraemon, cricket has now become his sole passion. His journey from Samastipur’s streets to international cricketing arenas is nothing short of extraordinary.

In a media interaction, his father expressed pride in Vaibhav’s journey and his ability to hold his own against seasoned players. “He just wants to play cricket and nothing else,” Sanjeev said. “A few years back, he loved cartoons, but now it’s all about cricket.”

What’s Next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

With a ₹1.10 crore IPL contract in his pocket and the mentorship of Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav is poised to make waves in the cricketing world. Rajasthan Royals have a history of nurturing young talent (remember a certain Yashasvi Jaiswal?), and Vaibhav seems to be their next big project.

For Bihar’s bituwa, this is just the beginning. As he prepares to take on the cricketing giants in the IPL, one thing is clear: Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn’t just a name to watch out for, he’s a name destined for greatness.

Cricket lovers, buckle up, because this young gun is about to set the field on fire!