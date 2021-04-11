Didn't think I'd write this sentence but for the last few days 'Indiranagar ka gunda' is all Indians have been talking about.

All thanks to a very well executed advertisement that showed Rahul Dravid channeling his alter ego: An angry young (ish) man.

Ever since the phrase has become popular, people have been trying to use it in their own ways and one of them is Vankatesh Prasad. In the morning today, he tweeted about his historic send-off to Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

The tweet has garnered over 35 thousand likes in less than two hours because, well, it truly is one of the most savage moments of Indian cricket.

But what captured our attention was this specific tweet where a Pakistani news anchor questioned Venkatesh's credibility. He wrote:

Prasad only achievement in his career 😜😁😁 — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) April 11, 2021

To which, Venkatesh replied:

Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

I mean, he just said he is Indiranagar ka gunda, the guy is feeling it - why would you mess with him?

And the neighbours shouldn't mess with him in the first place, 25 years is a long time to learn a lesson.

Anyway, Indians have been having a great time on Twitter because of this.

Wrong time to poke the Karnataka boys.