After a splendid World Cup campaign in South Africa, India's young colts failed to sail through the final obstacle as they lost to Bangladesh U-19 in a rain-affected game.
The so called gentlemen game. The issue started with Bhishnoi sledging to Bangla player BUT it didn't end well.#CWCU19 #IndvsBan #BANvIND #IndiaVsBangladesh #U19WC #CWC19 #U19CWC #U19CWC2020 #Bangladesh #India pic.twitter.com/BnRYddFHLo— Captain ZAK (@i_captainzak) February 9, 2020
Bangladesh U-19 skipper, Akbar Ali said it was "a dream come true" and that he was elated. But even he agreed that the aggression from his set of players was something unwanted and uncalled for.
It all started with the Bangladeshis sledging most Indian batsmen during the first innings of the final.
After Bangladesh secured the ICC U-19 World Cup and the game was over, the players ran into the ground where they clashed with the still-aggressive Indian players.
Soon Indian coach Paras Mhambrey had to intervene and stop the heated argument between the two sets.
Cross checked the stump-mic audio when Bangladesh got the winning run. You can clearly make out the choicest abuses— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2020
Indian players fight with Bangladeshi cricketers this is not good for cricket it's game not war #IndvsBan— Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) February 9, 2020
It shouldn't have ended this way. Bangladesh players got overly aggressive after the team beat India in U-19 World Cup final.#IndvsBan #India #IndiaU19 #U19WorldCup #CricketStadium pic.twitter.com/NDdEIPsbmI— Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) February 10, 2020
Ugly scenes at U-19 World Cup Final! @sifydotcom cartoon #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/TY4kVOIvpN— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) February 10, 2020
Yet, the Indian fans sang praises for the young brigade's inspiring performance throughout the tournament.
Congratulations U-19 Bangladesh Cricket Team for making History....👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Dev (@idevadhikari) February 9, 2020
It wasn't our day, says India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg - it wasn’t your day ‘cos u were overconfident n not psychologically strong to remain calm n focused - this loss will make you stronger https://t.co/NPFTOTrFdU— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 10, 2020
This was a great final U-19 WORLD CUP.....congratulations @BCBtigers for winning the U19 World Cup..Team india chin up don’t worry u guys played like a champion @BCCI— Sahil Rathi (@sahilrathi1196) February 9, 2020
While some fans claimed the Indians abused a Bangladeshi player first, many believed it was a Bangladeshi who ignited the clash with excessive sledging.