After a splendid World Cup campaign in South Africa, India's young colts failed to sail through the final obstacle as they lost to Bangladesh U-19 in a rain-affected game.

As the game ended it was not all gentlemanly as both set of players - rather than shaking hands - ended up taking jibes at each other leading to a bust up.

Bangladesh U-19 skipper, Akbar Ali said it was "a dream come true" and that he was elated. But even he agreed that the aggression from his set of players was something unwanted and uncalled for.

It all started with the Bangladeshis sledging most Indian batsmen during the first innings of the final.

The 'overtly aggressive' bowlers, led by pacer Shoriful Islam, were constantly foul-mouthing the Indian players and Islam was later seen swearing at the camera twice towards the end of the game, reports The Times of India.

After Bangladesh secured the ICC U-19 World Cup and the game was over, the players ran into the ground where they clashed with the still-aggressive Indian players.

On being taunted and abused, one of the Indian players was seen confronting and pushing a Bangladeshi player to the ground after which things got really physical.

Soon Indian coach Paras Mhambrey had to intervene and stop the heated argument between the two sets.

Cricket fans were not pleased about how the tournament ended and voiced their opinions on Twitter.

Cross checked the stump-mic audio when Bangladesh got the winning run. You can clearly make out the choicest abuses — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2020

Indian players fight with Bangladeshi cricketers this is not good for cricket it's game not war #IndvsBan — Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) February 9, 2020

Yet, the Indian fans sang praises for the young brigade's inspiring performance throughout the tournament.

Congratulations U-19 Bangladesh Cricket Team for making History....👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Well played team India...👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Dev (@idevadhikari) February 9, 2020

It wasn't our day, says India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg - it wasn’t your day ‘cos u were overconfident n not psychologically strong to remain calm n focused - this loss will make you stronger https://t.co/NPFTOTrFdU — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 10, 2020

This was a great final U-19 WORLD CUP.....congratulations @BCBtigers for winning the U19 World Cup..Team india chin up don’t worry u guys played like a champion @BCCI — Sahil Rathi (@sahilrathi1196) February 9, 2020

While some fans claimed the Indians abused a Bangladeshi player first, many believed it was a Bangladeshi who ignited the clash with excessive sledging.

Whatever the case, such an incident after a closely-contested final should be condemned and never allowed to be repeated.