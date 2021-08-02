After a gap of 49 years, India's men's hockey team beat Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics to qualify for the semi-finals. 

As the nation celebrated team India's win, there were two people who had front row seats to the excitement - commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey. 

And they just could not control their emotions. In fact, a video of them teary-eyed but jubilantly giving the commentary was shared by Ankit Lal on Twitter. 

Soon, the video went viral on Twitter, with people praising their commentary and their passion for the game:

It's truly a moment for the history books! 