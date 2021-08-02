After a gap of 49 years, India's men's hockey team beat Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics to qualify for the semi-finals.

As the nation celebrated team India's win, there were two people who had front row seats to the excitement - commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey.

And they just could not control their emotions. In fact, a video of them teary-eyed but jubilantly giving the commentary was shared by Ankit Lal on Twitter.

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

Soon, the video went viral on Twitter, with people praising their commentary and their passion for the game:

True fans of the game felt the same! Thank you for sharing the video — Jatin Kapadia 🇮🇳 (@jatinkapadia) August 1, 2021

@iSunilTaneja and @SportifiedSid nailed it..I am not someone who listen to hindi commentary in cricket..but in Olympic I am hooked with their commentary..their passion and love for sport has made today's victory more sweet.. — Sourav Roy (@roy183sourav) August 1, 2021

Fucking hell.. We are into the Semi finals.

The last 24 hours have to be the biggest 24 hours in Indian Olympics for us.

Sports bloody hell...



A special shout-out to Hindi Commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey. #olympicsinhindi #OlympicGames — Jaideep Verma (@JaideepVerma17) August 2, 2021

when India defeated Great Britain in Hockey QF, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



TearsOfJoy..!! pic.twitter.com/kyJQTMYVwj — बसंत हिन्दू #TeamHHB (@Saxenabasant1) August 1, 2021

Brought tears in my eyes too.. heartfelt proud moment filled wid passion..I make one promise today, wen India 🇮🇳 wins a gold medal🥇I’ll celebrate it the same way I did in 2011 at #IndiaGate post India lifted Cricket WC..I’ll dance till my feet crumbles 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳जय हिन्द🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Malav Aggarwal (@MalavAggarwal) August 1, 2021

That is what every hockey fan felt today. Proud moment for all of us👏👏👏 — Harjinder Singh (@harjinder1120) August 1, 2021

It's truly a moment for the history books!