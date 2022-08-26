The 2022 edition of Asia Cup is knocking at the door. Desi cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India-Pakistan match which will be held in Dubai on August 28. 

Ahead of the tournament, a video of India and Pakistan's national cricket teams greeting each other has grabbed our attention on Twitter. And of course, the heartwarming clip has gone viral.  

The clip posted by @TheRealPCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) shows both the teams exchanging pleasantries with smile and laughter. It begins with India's Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul interacting with Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi. All of them can be seen enquiring him about his knee injury. 

Chahal and Shaheen's 'aur sunao' moment is all about how desi conversations start with. Also don't miss Rishabh Pant's hilarious conversation with Shaheen. "Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau," Shaheen says. To which Pant replies, "fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai."

Rishabh Pant and Shaheen Afridi
All of them also indulge in warm hugs and handshakes. The video also features India's former spinner and current selector Sunil Joshi, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. They can be seen reminiscing old times.

Watch the viral video here:

The video is receiving all the love from netizens and cricket fans 'coz why not?

My favourite kind of content is Indians and Pakistanis talking to each other like they are the same people or something (sic). 

                    - @sabizak

You can't stop love and brotherhood by creating false hatred and warmongering!!! #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK (sic).

                    - @junaidMian1

It is rightly said, arts, sports and culture have no territorial boundaries. We need more such scenes (sic). 

                    - @shahid_bahadar

Yuzi and Shaheen proving that desi conversations will always devolve into “aur sunao?” (sic). 

                    - @UdaySRana

Speaking of Shaheen Afridi, as per Times Now, the pacer has travelled to UAE and staying with his team in Dubai despite being ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup due to his injury. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam requested Shaheen to "stay back" with the team during the entire tournament, the report quoted their local media.

Here's what PCB spokesperson told to the Pakistani media:

Babar wanted him to stay with the team. Management wants to closely monitor his injury rehab. He will be staying in Dubai itself with the team. 

                    - PCB spokesperson

Meanwhile, the first match of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held on August 27. The tournament will be played in the T20 format this year.