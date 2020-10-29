Just when we thought Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma couldn't be more cute together, they do this...

So, on Sunday, RCB was playing against CSK in the IPL, in Dubai. And Anushka Sharma was there to cheer on her husband, Kohli, from the stands. 

And in a brief moment that got captured on the camera, Virat can be seen gesturing towards her from the field, asking if she had food.

View this post on Instagram

Couple Goals 💕 Follow ❤️ 🔥@music__and__masthi 🔥 ❤️ #Followusformore . . . 📽️ For more videos of 💕 📽️ #TollyWood #BollyWood #VideoSongs #Musically #Dance #DanceVideos 📽️🎥❤️ @instatrendsoffl #deepthishannu#combination #love #shekarmaster #naveenkumarreddy1#viral#tiktok#telugulovesongs#telugulovefailurewhatsappstatus#telugulovers #telugulovesongs #telugudubssmash #viratkohli #virushka #anushkasharma #iccworldcup2019 DISCLAIMER ‌This photo, video or Audio is not owned by ourselves ‌The copyright credit goes to respective owners ‌This video is not used for illegal sharing or profit Making ‌This video is purely Fan made ‌If any problem Message us on Instagram and the video will be removed ‌No need to report or send strike ‌Credit/Removal:[email protected]__and__masthi

A post shared by MUSIC & MASTHI (@music__and__masthi) on

In response, Anushka gives him a thumbs up, smiles... and oh my heart!

I don't think anyone is uninitiated on this matter but on the slim chance you are, Anushka is pregnant with the couple's first child and they announced the same in August.

Since then, they have been posting pictures which can only be described as gorgeous. 

View this post on Instagram

❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Coming back to the recent video, people have a lot of good things to say about it, and here are some of them.

These two!