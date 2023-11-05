Virat Kohli turned 35 today, and India’s Chase Master treated us with his 49th ODI century, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI cricket. He entered the pitch in the fifth over after Captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal and stayed till the very end, forming important partnerships, taking India’s total to 326 runs against South Africa.

Thirteen years back, Kohli has tweeted promising he’d be scoring many more runs for his team.

And the rest is history…

What made his century today even more special was not only his birthday but also the fact he equalled Master Blaster’s record in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, the same place where he scored his maiden ODI century in 2009 against Sri Lanka. It’s like life came full circle.

Naturally, fans were exhilarated, and they were quick to take to social media and react.

Virat Kohli is a phenomenon. He’s a whirlwind of passion, strength, and perseverance.