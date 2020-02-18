Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team has broken yet another record today! The cricketer has become the first Indian to cross 50 million followers on Instagram, beating Priyanka Chopra who comes in close at 49.9 million.

Virat with his massive fan following has only 930 Instagram posts, two IGTV videos and follows 148 people on Instagram. Actor Deepika Padukone came in third with 44.1 followers.

This 31-year-old however is nowhere close to the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who has the maximum number of followers on Instagram at 200 million!