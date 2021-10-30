Virat Kohli has broken his silence to call out trolls who attacked Mohammed Shami on social media. After India's 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match, Mohammed Shami was singled out and targeted for his performance.

India captain Virat Kohli finally said that harassing someone for their religion is the "most pathetic thing" to do.

On the eve of India's Super 12 match against New Zealand in Dubai, he made a statement.

Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do. We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken.

- Virat Kohli

Watching Virat standup for his teammates proves that he indeed a great sportman.