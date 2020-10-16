When you are the best batsman in the world and are joined by AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch to make a brilliant lineup, it is natural to be happy.

I am talking about Virat Kohli, of course, who seems more than content with the way things are because a tensed person doesn't do this.

This video is from RCB's warmup session yesterday and shows Kohli just goofing around on the field, having the time of his life.

Of course, things of this nature go viral in no time and you'll find many different versions of the video and a thousand reactions on it. Here are some of them.

Is he doing the wap challenge Or something? 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/CpIUdkdTFP — Harshita (@iHarshita) October 15, 2020

Repeat value of that dance clip 😂😍

Can't stop watching and laughing. 🤗

King @imVkohli — Neal Caffrey (@AI_freak) October 15, 2020

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Dance pe chance maarle ❤️😍



Virat Kohli playing his 200th T20 for RCB and looks excited!!!#IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pTWaW4R8HY — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 15, 2020

His dance is 😂💙 — A $ H W I K K 🇮🇳 (@ImAsh045) October 16, 2020

Me in bed when I get @ZomatoIN notification, tasty food en route. https://t.co/zm724LHYdV — Sammy ✋✌️ (@unperfectonist) October 16, 2020

When I say I want to date a guy who can dance, I mean this..... https://t.co/4daJdXe105 — Hirna Shah (@HirnaShah) October 15, 2020

Me when I come 1st in Dream11 https://t.co/W9zR95lswU — Yash Pillai (@PillaiYash) October 15, 2020

TCS employees when H1B visa gets approved. https://t.co/ZEMLu4Nv1E — Rohit Swain (@rhtswn) October 15, 2020

me getting ready to cry all day https://t.co/63XHArjqFK — robooooin (@robin_mp4) October 15, 2020

That's me after having the 5th peg that swore I won't drink.



And on a sidenote, RCB lost the match despite Kohli's 48.