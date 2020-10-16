When you are the best batsman in the world and are joined by AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch to make a brilliant lineup, it is natural to be happy. 

I am talking about Virat Kohli, of course, who seems more than content with the way things are because a tensed person doesn't do this. 

This video is from RCB's warmup session yesterday and shows Kohli just goofing around on the field, having the time of his life. 

Of course, things of this nature go viral in no time and you'll find many different versions of the video and a thousand reactions on it. Here are some of them.

That's me after having the 5th peg that swore I won't drink. 

And on a sidenote, RCB lost the match despite Kohli's 48. 