Thursday turned out to be a ray of sunshine for Indian cricket fans. Yes, we are talking about India's star batsman and former captain Virat Kohli, who smashed the 71st century of his international career against Afghanistan in Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup. With this achievement, the skipper ended the long hiatus of 1020 days after he last hit the previous century in 2019.

Kohli dedicated the 71st century to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and a video of the moment is going viral on social media.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @riticosmic, shows Kohli talking about his performance after the game and how Anushka stood by him through difficult times. He also dedicated it to their daughter, Vamika Kohli. How sweet!

You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that's Anushka and this 100s is especially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.

Speaking of his 'difficult times', Kohli earlier revealed that the performance pressure took a toll on his mental health. In an interview, Kohli had said:

I have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. It is a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart.

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in 2017 and the couple became parents to daughter Vamika in 2021.

Kohli, you gained much more respect with this gesture. Keep shining.