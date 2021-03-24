Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the fitness players in the Indian cricket team. Apart from working out regularly, Kohli has also adopted diet changes that is not only limited to food. Confused?

Evian Natural Spring water that is imported all the way from France. Yes, it's true. Well, here's a fun fact that we bet you never knew about Virat Kohli. Apparently, Kohli only drinks water that is imported all the way from France. Yes, it's true.

And incase you're wondering, 1 litre of the packaged drinking water costs approximately ₹600 (minus the import duty). Holy s***!

The water is obtained from sources near Évian-Les-Bains, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe. And it's known to be chemical-free. It reportedly sells for anywhere between ₹600 per litre to ₹36,000 per litre.

Evian is available across the world but, it's exported mainly from France. And, Kohli always makes sure he has enough supply with him everywhere he goes.

Turns out, the water is also known to improve the quality of skin, keep the weight in check and reduce depression.

So, if we are to assume Kohli consumes at least 2 litres everyday, he spends a whopping ₹4,38,000 (approximately) just on his water supply annually. Woah!

The captain of the Indian cricket team strives for only the best in his life and that reflects in the choices he makes. Even if it's water, it has to be the best quality.

