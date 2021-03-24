And incase you're wondering, 1 litre of the packaged drinking water costs approximately ₹600 (minus the import duty). Holy s***!
The water is obtained from sources near Évian-Les-Bains, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe. And it's known to be chemical-free. It reportedly sells for anywhere between ₹600 per litre to ₹36,000 per litre.
Evian is available across the world but, it's exported mainly from France. And, Kohli always makes sure he has enough supply with him everywhere he goes.
The captain of the Indian cricket team strives for only the best in his life and that reflects in the choices he makes. Even if it's water, it has to be the best quality.
