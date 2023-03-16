After a string of losses in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Virat Kohli, the former captain of the (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore’s men’s team, gave a pre-match pep talk to the women’s team.

RCB lost five matches in the tournament and registered their first win only yesterday against UP Warriorz. In an eight-minute video released on RCB’s official social media handle, Kohli is seen sharing his own experiences and challenges while motivating the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Royal Challengers Bangalore – YouTube

Recalling his own experience, Kohli revealed how he had struggled to cope with six consecutive losses in the 2019 IPL when RCB had finished last in the league table. He shared that he couldn’t recognise himself and had lost all belief systems.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – YouTube

When he went to the post-match team get-together, he and AB de Villiers stood face to face. Kohli shared how they couldn’t believe they had lost six matches in a row after having played 15 years of International cricket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT He then stressed upon hope and the importance of putting in effort rather than obsessing about results. “Are you willing to give absolutely everything you have in tonight’s game?” he asked.

It’s easy to lose oneself in the quest to achieve short-term goals, thereby losing the larger picture. Kohli further emphasised how the team has the chance to build a lot of character, to walk out with the head held high. Besides, it’s just the first season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – YouTube

The WPL Table has Mumbai Indians in the top spot, followed by Delhi Capitals. Mathematical calculations suggest there’s still a slim possibility that Smriti Mandhana-led RCB can take the third spot, even now.

Kohli concluded by saying he has needed constant reminders in his career. Referring to his personal experience, he says the challenge cricketers face is how not to complicate things and remember their love for the game. It’s easy to get carried away in stressing over how people think of their game while deviating from actually playing it.

ADVERTISEMENT Royal Challengers Bangalore – YouTube

Twitter loves Kohli’s pep-talk. Here’s how people are reacting.

Man he analyses to such a deep level. I think everyone will connect well to whatever he is saying.



Only Virat Kohli's words can fix me. https://t.co/oX1UAxEDgz — ban my RCB (@away_fromglory) March 16, 2023

This is reality, and this is why even after 15yrs of no trophy still this team has a huge Fanbase. They motivate each other, they respect each other game and they are build with thos motivation.

Respect Virat Kohli ❤️ https://t.co/ozGrr7DG0e — Simmu✨ (@meownces) March 16, 2023

Man went brutally honest for eight minutes straight. Just spitting facts. I haven't seen a better pep talk or motivational speech then this. It's life changing, career defining. The core was how honestly he talked about his Ls. Anyone who's in sports must watch this. https://t.co/J22O87tnBn pic.twitter.com/HD1Ck7obQC — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) March 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT His whole speech made me feel so emotional. He expressed his experience, his pains, his disappointments, his beliefs, his passion so well



He have faith in his fans & in RCB fans that they are there always



Never got connected with anyone the way I have with #ViratKohli ❤️ https://t.co/9lhiT4fnqT — Tanushree (@BornToConquerrr) March 16, 2023

You'll be put in situations in life where u feel like there's no way… It might sound cliché but there's light at the end of the tunnel. 🙌



These are extremely wise words that can drive u to achieve unthinkable not only in sports but anywhere ❤



Can here all day @imVkohli <3❣ https://t.co/eICq660s5S — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 (@SaurabhTripathS) March 16, 2023

The honesty with which he has given the whole speech is so so commendable. Not the first time I'm admiring his honesty, self-belief and self-realization. It's been for quite a while now.



I always wish if I could become the individual which he is today. https://t.co/aSfHpMPYgp — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) March 16, 2023

Man actually spoke out about how he felt during the 2019 season and what led to giving up the captaincy. Incredible that he's able to put up the same energy and smile on his face despite all these things.



He's surely not 34! #ViratKohli https://t.co/gPGZDcfn96 — Pranav Nair (@leg_gully) March 16, 2023