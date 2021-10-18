Virat Kohli knows how to work the camera - heck, he's in front of one pretty much 24 hours a day. Now, he's released a cheeky little dig at fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in the form of a video which is pretty damn hilarious.

He says that Shikhar is 'lost in his space so much, and it's very funny, so I'm going to mimic him'. First, he rolls up his sleeves.

Then, he assumes 'the stance'.

And then, for the piece de resistance, he does... well, whatever this is!

Watch the video below. It's highly entertaining.

People online found it super funny as well!

Kohli cutie 😭😭😭❤️

Itna active kabse hogya😭 — Pri✨ (@priyal_here) October 18, 2021

Ha ha.. wow... Vera level👌👌👌👌Kohli bhai awesome👌👌👌👏👏👏💪💪💪Resembled shikar bhai🥰🥰😍😍your friendship rocks💕💕 — Shailaja Issac (@IssacShailaja) October 18, 2021

Super and Perfect 👌👍 — Veeresh Hk G Star (@hk_veeresh) October 18, 2021

🤣🤣this was a good one captain — Soayeb Akhtar 💛CSK♥️LFC (@soayeb22) October 18, 2021

Well, they do say that imitation is the best form of flattery!