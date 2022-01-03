India was handed a major setback ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg when captain Virat Kohli was ruled out of the squad.
In his absence, the tourists have promoted KL Rahul to captaincy, giving the opener his first taste of leading the red-ball squad.
It was later revealed that Kohli has complained of upper back spasm so he's unfit to be a part of the squad and physios are working on it. However the fans aren't buying this excuse and have rolled out a slew of memes.
