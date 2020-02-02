What makes for a good captain? The victories. That isn't necessarily a personal belief but certainly a parameter of judgment for a lot of people.

Which is probably good for them. It's easier for them to present arguments because they have numbers to back opinions up with.

Opinions like: MS Dhoni is a better captain than Virat Kohli. Or the opposite. 

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Source: The Sportsrush

It is something very tough to tell, for a person like me, who has her heart with one and mind with another. 

So, we will stick to the stats. And stats say - it's Kohli. 

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a match
Source: My Khel

Yes, he hasn't won an ICC trophy, but you'd want to look at the numbers that speak in his favour.

Virat Kohli has the highest winning percentage in the ODIs, among all Indian captains. In fact, he is the second and only one from the country, to feature on the all-time international list of 16 players.

Most Successful ODI Captains in terms of Winning Percentage from r/Cricket

That's not it. His winning percentage as a captain in Tests is also the highest for anyone who has lead India in more than 2 games.

Virat Kohli record as test captain
Source: ESPN

Now while we are at it, let's look at his records from last year, across various formats.

Tests.

Virat's stats as a captain in Tests 2019
Source: ESPN

ODIs.

Virat captain stats 2019 in odis
Source: ESPN

T20Is.

Virat's stats as a captain in T20Is
Source: ESPN

India has performed more than decent in both Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, it is not all that great, but hey we have started this year on a great note with 4 back-to-back victories against New Zealand in January 2020.

Yes, Virat wasn't the captain for all of the matches in the series mentioned above, but that hardly affects his record. 

Virat Kohli's records as a captain
Source: India Today

Months after becoming India's Test captain in 2014, Virat led the country to an unbeaten run of 19 Tests - the highest in our history. 

As for ODIs, he captained India in its first bilateral series win against Australia, on their soil in January 2019.

Virat and team win bilateral odi series against Australia
Source: NDTV

And it probably sounds repetitive at this point, but he also led India to its first-ever series whitewash against South Africa - also in 2019. 

Which meant that he secured the second-most number of wins against the Proteas, among all the captains of the world.

Virat Kohli and team after beating south africa 3-0
Source: India Today

The team, under Virat, has performed well in all formats, every where around the world.

And this is when he has been breaking one batting record after another.

There is criticism that comes for Kohli - he doesn't perform in big matches, he is going through a rough patch. There is truth in these statements. However, he is our best captain, if the numbers are anything to go by, and that is probably an achievement bigger than any other.