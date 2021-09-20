Days after announcing that he is going to step down as the captain of the national T20 team after the upcoming World Cup, Virat Kohli has now stated that he will also quit as the captain of IPL franchise RCB post this edition.

He said that he wants to regulate the workload, which has been "immense".

The two consecutive announcements are a window to Virat's plan, which, at the moment, seems to be leading the ODI and Test side with increased focus and work further on his role as a batsman.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

To be fair, there aren't many flaws in his game. As a captain and as a batsman. However, with a player of his stature, there are really no limits to what can be achieved if the conditions are ideal. This seems to be a step towards that goal and is something that should be appreciated by his fans.

Here are a few reactions to Kohli's big announcement, as people try to process the news.

The man who played with 9 stitches for his team in IPL.The man who scored 973 in single season. THE MAN WHO HIT 4 CENTURY IN SINGLE SEASON.He tried every year with full passion and try to contribute his team.Greatness of King Kohli at it's best ❤️🙌🏻 You are our captain @imVkohli https://t.co/72pxc5kZQL — Sahil VK 18 (@Sahill_VK18) September 20, 2021

We are with you virat Kohli

We are supporting you to win the ipl trophy this year and India won the t20i world cup under your captaincy#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli @mohsinaliisb @razi_haider https://t.co/NCnKwfEjWG — Devil cricket 🏏 (@Devilcricket8) September 20, 2021

Came like a thunderstorm, took d Indian Cricket to a different level, anchored his team like a King and now these back to back heartbreaks? You have literally given ur heart & soul to this game. I'm sorry to have ever doubted you. But this isn’t done💔@imVkohli #ViratStepsDown https://t.co/8BSJ7PnoBn — Soumyaranjan Rout (@TheSoumyaranjan) September 20, 2021

Very difficult to process this. Thanks for everything king 👑 https://t.co/hFFD08zES3 — Sushant Khande (@SushantKhande2) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2021

Big shoes to fill for the next captain, but on the bright side, they have Kohli in their team, which is as big as an advantage can get.