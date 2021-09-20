Days after announcing that he is going to step down as the captain of the national T20 team after the upcoming World Cup, Virat Kohli has now stated that he will also quit as the captain of IPL franchise RCB post this edition.

He said that he wants to regulate the workload, which has been "immense".

The two consecutive announcements are a window to Virat's plan, which, at the moment, seems to be leading the ODI and Test side with increased focus and work further on his role as a batsman.

To be fair, there aren't many flaws in his game. As a captain and as a batsman. However, with a player of his stature, there are really no limits to what can be achieved if the conditions are ideal. This seems to be a step towards that goal and is something that should be appreciated by his fans.

Here are a few reactions to Kohli's big announcement, as people try to process the news.

Big shoes to fill for the next captain, but on the bright side, they have Kohli in their team, which is as big as an advantage can get.