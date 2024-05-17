There’s nothing that hits quite as much as seeing our favourite stars retire. Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement on Thursday, and it hit home. Today, a snippet of Virat Kohli hinting at his post-retirement plans is viral and fans are sobbing already.

I don’t think there’s anything that will ready Indian cricket fans for the day Kohli retires. His absence from big matches is an anomaly we never wanna sign up for.

The aggression he brought to the field, the fitness icon he became for his fans, the hold he has on the stadium audience, and the reassuring confidence his presence exudes remain unmatchable. It’s not people talking in air when they hail Kohli as among the best sportsmen in the world.

Recently, at the RCB’s Royal Gala Dinner, the interviewer asked Kohli, what keeps him going and evolving, to which Indian’s former cricket captain revealed he does not want to have any regrets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru YouTube

Royal Challengers Bengaluru YouTube

The snippet hasn’t gone down very well with the fans because you can’t imagine seeing big cricket games without Kohli and his contagious energy in it.

The lines "once I'm done, I'll be gone, you'll not see me for a while" Is enough to make a grown a$$ crypic.twitter.com/Ctmz2jx7ur https://t.co/LYBm64HaJT — 82off53 (@trishank__vk) May 16, 2024

the fact he’s gonna retire one day makes me sad🥲 https://t.co/G35k7fk8lQ — hassannnnn (@hsnbhatti) May 16, 2024

i can never cope with the fact that, one day i will have to stop looking forward to turn on the television to watch his face 💔 something that will take a lot to come in terms with 😭 noooooo 😔 https://t.co/5jWR9oDohc — sam day 🫶🏼 (@viratkohlix_18) May 16, 2024

The way he said “ You won't see me " I know we won't be able to see him after his retirement…I don't know what will happen, I'm scared just thinking about it. https://t.co/Ik1FVxs8xR — r. (@lonelyaaff_) May 15, 2024

I remember how I use to check the media for notepad information from him with bounding heartbeat and tears.

After that worst phase where he said he was about to quit cricket I feel fearful everytime when he speaks 🥺. That's my connection with him & I can't imagine anything. https://t.co/fucvKwQg9a — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕠🖤 (@Virat_Yuktian) May 15, 2024

Don’t want to know of cricket universe without Kohli. Nothing can prepare us for that.