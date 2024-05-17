There’s nothing that hits quite as much as seeing our favourite stars retire. Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement on Thursday, and it hit home. Today, a snippet of Virat Kohli hinting at his post-retirement plans is viral and fans are sobbing already. 

IndiaToday

I don’t think there’s anything that will ready Indian cricket fans for the day Kohli retires. His absence from big matches is an anomaly we never wanna sign up for. 

The aggression he brought to the field, the fitness icon he became for his fans, the hold he has on the stadium audience, and the reassuring confidence his presence exudes remain unmatchable. It’s not people talking in air when they hail Kohli as among the best sportsmen in the world.

Recently, at the RCB’s Royal Gala Dinner, the interviewer asked Kohli, what keeps him going and evolving, to which Indian’s former cricket captain revealed he does not want to have any regrets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru YouTube
The snippet hasn’t gone down very well with the fans because you can’t imagine seeing big cricket games without Kohli and his contagious energy in it. 

Don’t want to know of cricket universe without Kohli. Nothing can prepare us for that.