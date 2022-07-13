Over time you may lose touch with the dear ones who were there for you during your struggling days. But you never forget them. The harshest hours during your growth period made you who you are today. And the people who were there next to you in those trying times, they played a huge role.

The same goes for Virat Kohli who worked his way from the ground up. Recently, the former captain of the Indian cricket team came across his old roommate from his U-15 days and the encounter was not short of heartwarming.

Check out the tweet:

Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru🤗 @imVkohli #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/HJfclzIMMC — D.B.Ravi Teja (@dwarakaraviteja) July 12, 2022

Kohli's ex-roomie D.B.Ravi Teja is also a successful first-class Indian cricketer who currently plays for Meghalaya and previously played for Hyderabad. He was also a member of IPL team Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

