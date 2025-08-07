Save the date! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make India comeback on this day

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to international cricket is like your favorite movie sequel finally dropping after years of teasing. The “OG duo” of Indian cricket is back, blue jerseys and all, and honestly, we’re almost ready to forget all the heartbreaks of the past season (almost). If you’ve been missing those iconic partnerships and meme-worthy moments, buckle up, because cricket’s biggest comeback is about to go down. Here’s everything you need to know, broken down for all you cricket ke deewane.

The Dynamic Duo’s Hiatus: Kahaan the yeh log?

Let's rewind for a sec. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to hang up their whites and T20I blues in 2024, officially retiring from Tests and T20Is to focus just on ODIs. Their last hurrah? The ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025, yeah, the tournament where all of India's WhatsApp groups crashed from overuse.

The Big Announcement: Save the Dates, Folks!

Plot twist: India is headed to Aus for a blockbuster three-match ODI series this October. Mark your calendars: Perth (Oct 19), Adelaide (Oct 23), and Sydney (Oct 25) are the dates you don't want to pull an "I forgot" on. Finally, something to look forward to that isn't just another influencer wedding!



Why This Comeback Is a Big Deal: It’s Not Just Cricket, It’s an Emotion

This isn’t just about runs and records, it’s about nostalgia, leadership, and dhamaal. Kohli and Rohit bring major stability to an Indian lineup that’s had “finals fever” lately.

What to Expect: Batting Goals + Free Mentorship Advice

Their stats speak for themselves; these guys know how to handle Aussie pitches like pros. But it's not just about big sixes and cover drives. Rohit and Virat stepping back in means the younger squad members get solid mentorship; think of it as having Dumbledore and McGonagall in one XI (with way better hair). The team's confidence? Next level. This comeback? Total paisa-vasool. So, kitna excited ho for this epic reunion?