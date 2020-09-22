Virender Sehwag has many cricket records to his name, and is one of the most explosive batsmen in the history of cricket. So of course his fans miss seeing him representing India.

And while that is not possible now, he can often be found in the commentary box, entertaining people with his words just like he did with his batting.

IPL 2020 did not include him as one of the commentators, though, and we wish that wasn't the case. He makes everything funny and we could use that in the crowd-less tournament. Here are a few examples.

BCCI, please chauka lagayein aur Sehwag ko waapas laayein.