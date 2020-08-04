Amid rising criticism of the Indian Premier League for sticking to Chinese sponsors for its upcoming edition, brand VIVO has allegedly decided to back out of the contract. 

If a report from The Times of India is to be believed, the title sponsor will not be associated with the tournament this year. This was informed by a yet-undisclosed IPL franchise to the other 7.

VIVO had signed a 5-year contract with the IPL for ₹2,199 in 2017. However, with the banning of Chinese apps across the country after the Galwan valley clash, the brand has decided to part ways with the cricket league for now. IPL 2020 will start on September 19 in UAE.

The move has invited a lot of opinions online. Here we have a look at them. 

The Times of India talked to a source in this connection, and they said:

Vivo is going to have to exit the league this year and that looks certain now. How that happens is going to depend on how BCCI and VIVO negotiate the matter. The company (VIVO) has had its own share of issues and the BCCI has optics to deal with, given the political climate. They have to come to some understanding here because legal options can't be considered in this case.

This means that the authorities making decisions related to IPL in India will have to look for a title sponsor in less than 2 months. 