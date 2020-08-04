Amid rising criticism of the Indian Premier League for sticking to Chinese sponsors for its upcoming edition, brand VIVO has allegedly decided to back out of the contract.

If a report from The Times of India is to be believed, the title sponsor will not be associated with the tournament this year. This was informed by a yet-undisclosed IPL franchise to the other 7.

Chinese company VIVO has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 4, 2020

VIVO had signed a 5-year contract with the IPL for ₹2,199 in 2017. However, with the banning of Chinese apps across the country after the Galwan valley clash, the brand has decided to part ways with the cricket league for now. IPL 2020 will start on September 19 in UAE.

The move has invited a lot of opinions online. Here we have a look at them.

Actually Vivo sensed what is coming in store for them....so they thought why spend all money..they were throwing money everywhere as Advts etc....But shameless are the BCCI & IPL guys. https://t.co/EjXZOaIwzD — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) August 4, 2020

👉China's Vivo dumps BCCI and not the other way round. Also says it intends to be back in 2021!



👉Just yesterday, IPL governing council had on record said, 'won't dump chinese'



👉Also, Swiggy, Dream 11 & Paytm have chinese investments. Some teams got chinese sponsors as well — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 4, 2020

Chinese firm, VIVO backs out as IPL 2020 sponsor, exits contract.



Good riddance to bad rubbish. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 4, 2020

VIVO Proved they have some shame left in them 🤣🤣🤣



IPL title sponsor VIVO pulls out of tournament this year amid row https://t.co/0EB2qeYoxJ — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) August 4, 2020

BCCI didn't drop chinese sponsor Vivo, the company withdrew itself from the IPL 2020. This exposes the fake nationalism of Jay Shah & BJP. SHAME! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) August 4, 2020

VIVO has pulls out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.



It is a Chinese Company !!! — Govind Hegde ಜೈ ಹಿಂದ್🇮🇳 (@Ghegde2) August 4, 2020

The Times of India talked to a source in this connection, and they said:

Vivo is going to have to exit the league this year and that looks certain now. How that happens is going to depend on how BCCI and VIVO negotiate the matter. The company (VIVO) has had its own share of issues and the BCCI has optics to deal with, given the political climate. They have to come to some understanding here because legal options can't be considered in this case.

This means that the authorities making decisions related to IPL in India will have to look for a title sponsor in less than 2 months.