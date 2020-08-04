Amid rising criticism of the Indian Premier League for sticking to Chinese sponsors for its upcoming edition, brand VIVO has allegedly decided to back out of the contract.
If a report from The Times of India is to be believed, the title sponsor will not be associated with the tournament this year. This was informed by a yet-undisclosed IPL franchise to the other 7.
Chinese company VIVO has pulled out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 4, 2020
VIVO had signed a 5-year contract with the IPL for ₹2,199 in 2017. However, with the banning of Chinese apps across the country after the Galwan valley clash, the brand has decided to part ways with the cricket league for now. IPL 2020 will start on September 19 in UAE.
The move has invited a lot of opinions online. Here we have a look at them.
Actually Vivo sensed what is coming in store for them....so they thought why spend all money..they were throwing money everywhere as Advts etc....But shameless are the BCCI & IPL guys. https://t.co/EjXZOaIwzD— J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) August 4, 2020
👉China's Vivo dumps BCCI and not the other way round. Also says it intends to be back in 2021!— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 4, 2020
👉Just yesterday, IPL governing council had on record said, 'won't dump chinese'
👉Also, Swiggy, Dream 11 & Paytm have chinese investments. Some teams got chinese sponsors as well
Chinese firm, VIVO backs out as IPL 2020 sponsor, exits contract.— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 4, 2020
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
VIVO Proved they have some shame left in them 🤣🤣🤣— Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) August 4, 2020
IPL title sponsor VIVO pulls out of tournament this year amid row https://t.co/0EB2qeYoxJ
VIVO has pulls out as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.— Govind Hegde ಜೈ ಹಿಂದ್🇮🇳 (@Ghegde2) August 4, 2020
It is a Chinese Company !!!
The Times of India talked to a source in this connection, and they said:
Vivo is going to have to exit the league this year and that looks certain now. How that happens is going to depend on how BCCI and VIVO negotiate the matter. The company (VIVO) has had its own share of issues and the BCCI has optics to deal with, given the political climate. They have to come to some understanding here because legal options can't be considered in this case.