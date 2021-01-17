Anyone who has been waking up at 4 in the morning to watch the Border-Gavaskar series has been regularly blessed with the best of Test cricket. Today was no different. Debutants Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar got together for a 121-run partnership for the 7th wicket to keep India alive in the game.
But in the middle of that, Sundar did something even more special, something he and Nathan Lyon =, who is playing his his 100th Test will remember for a while. The Indian debutant swatted him over the cow corner for a no-look six.
A no-look six 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S5xsJ0aH9k— ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2021
This six has practically got everyone talking!
Andre Fletcher kind of six from Sundar. That is ruthless by Sundar against Lyon, he is special.@Sundarwashi5 #Sundar #AUSvsIND— Chandrashekar Reddy (@Chandrasheker9) January 17, 2021
India was dismissed for 336, trailing only by 33 runs before the 2nd innings.