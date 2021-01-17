Anyone who has been waking up at 4 in the morning to watch the Border-Gavaskar series has been regularly blessed with the best of Test cricket. Today was no different. Debutants Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar got together for a 121-run partnership for the 7th wicket to keep India alive in the game.

Source: OmmCom News

But in the middle of that, Sundar did something even more special, something he and Nathan Lyon =, who is playing his his 100th Test will remember for a while. The Indian debutant swatted him over the cow corner for a no-look six. 

This six has practically got everyone talking!

India was dismissed for 336, trailing only by 33 runs before the 2nd innings. 